In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the clocks are changed again. The time change should actually be abolished…

Photo by Lina Kivaka from Pexels

And once again an hour is “stolen” from us. Winter time ends and with the beginning of summer time the clock hand jumps directly from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Sunday night. However, the regular changing of the clocks does not meet with much approval either in Germany or in other European countries – quite the opposite.

Abolition is currently no longer an issue

Do you remember the survey organized by the EU Commission in July 2018? At that time, a clear majority of 84 percent of all participants were in favor of abolishing the time change. However, nothing has happened since then. But why actually?

In March 2019, the European Parliament voted to abandon the time change after 2021. Actually, it is now only up to the individual member states to define a clear line. But they don’t seem interested in taking the issue seriously.

Sweden, the current presidency of the EU states, has also not shown any intentions to press ahead with a Council decision. Germany, which took over the EU presidency in the second half of 2020, was also unable to make any significant progress. The end of the time change is currently on hold again.

The member states are still divided on whether summer or winter time should apply in the future. Each EU state can theoretically determine this independently. However, to avoid a complicated patchwork quilt, a uniform solution would make the most sense. A final decision is not yet in sight. So we probably won’t have to change the clocks for the last time on Sunday. Although the matter should actually be finally clarified by the end of 2021.