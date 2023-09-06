What are 3D-Bricks? With DNA a new family of 3D nanotransistors

Listen to the audio version of the article

DNA structures for high-level electronics with high performance and lower costs. The road to the technology companies of the “near future” passes through the marriage of biology and electronics. And it is following this aim, i.e. transferring the biological approach in the production of three-dimensional nanotransistors to create a new generation of nanometric-sized electronic components and low production costs, that the European project (funded for 3.7 million euros) called 3D-Bricks. It is carried out by the working group coordinated by Denis Garoli, professor at the University of Modena Reggio Emilia and Iit researcher, and Iit researcher Remo Proietti Zaccaria, a researcher and in which both universities and research centers located in Spain, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland participate.

«The current technologies used in nanoelectronics use devices based on metal oxide semiconductors, whose performances are close to their maximum limit – clarify by the Italian Institute of Technology -. The scientific community has not yet identified alternative technologies capable of guaranteeing advances in computing power and energy efficiency. Hence the decision of the group working on the 3D-Bricks project to focus attention «on the use of carbon nanotubes, whose size equal to a single atom gives promising chemical-physical properties, combined with DNA-based technologies, with the objective of manufacturing completely innovative nano-transistors both in terms of small size and high performance, as well as low production costs».

The project, according to the researchers, aims to revolutionize the current scenario, given that “the techniques used to make transistors with carbon nanotubes are not simple at all”. The method is easily explained: «The 3D-Bricks project will introduce a biological approach, in the sense that it will exploit the natural ability of DNA to create three-dimensional and two-dimensional structures, considering structures composed of DNA as guide masks for the construction of transistors. The individual carbon nanotubes will be used as the “building blocks” that will compose the material, metal or semiconductor, self-assembling as they follow the reference structure”.

With the result that the use of nanomaterials anchored to the guide structures made of DNA «will make it possible on the one hand to reduce the complexity of manufacturing the transistors and the production costs, on the other to obtain structures whose spatial resolution is very small, of the dimensions of the double helix which is about 2 nanometers. The biological approach, used to create a single layer of material, will be accompanied by the electronic one. “In fact, when a single layer of self-assembled material is ready, the researchers will add other layers through the same bio-fabrication process, inserting the electronic logics and finally obtaining a compact and efficient nano-transistor”. Solutions that, as experts point out, will pave the way for the technology companies “of the near future”.