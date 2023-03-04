Since 2016, YouTube has offered the option of placing so-called bumper ads. They prevent users from skipping a promotional video as early as possible, but they have to make do with a length of only 6 seconds. In this article you can read what distinguishes bumper ads, where they can be used particularly effectively and what advantages and characteristics successful bumper video ads have.

What are bumper ads?

Bumper ads are video ads on YouTube that are no longer than 6 seconds and are played as advertising before, during or at the end of a selected YouTube video. They cannot be skipped.

For whom are bumper ads suitable?

Bumper ads are for anyone looking to increase brand awareness and generate high view rates. YouTube reaches e.g. For example, through bumper ads, more viewers in the 18-46 age group than any TV broadcaster. Bumper ads are particularly effective for mobile views of YouTube videos, as they are viewed particularly frequently here.

The reason: Many users have now developed strategies to ignore or circumvent advertising on the Internet. Videos that can be skipped after a few seconds are also skipped. For longer ads that cannot be skipped, users find other ways to fill the waiting time and see the ads as little as possible. None of this is possible with bumper ads. In addition, they are so short that skipping would hardly be worthwhile.

What are the advantages of bumper ads?

1. YouTube with currently more than 2 billion users worldwide is the most used social network after Facebook. With bumper ads on a platform like YouTube, you can reach more users than with any TV ad.

2. You can play bumper ads specifically for your target group. Google Ads lets you control who sees your bumper ad and segment by geography, age, gender, income, and interests.

3. Bumper ads usually have lower production and advertising costs. A 6-second video costs less to produce than a 3-minute TV commercial. In addition, since you only pay for the ad when it is played, you can plan your placement budget on YouTube.

4. They irritate and annoy less than other advertising formats. The shortness of 6 seconds means that the interruption in the video for your viewers is minimal.

How do you produce a bumper ad?

As with other video formats, you need video software such as Camtasia to produce a bumper ad video. With it, you are able to integrate various media content such as video recordings, text, CTAs and audio track into a video. Helpful free tutorials and regular free webinars are available to help you produce a video in Camtasia. The starting point should always be a concept, storyboard or script for your bumper ad. The following steps correspond to those that you also need for the production of a commercial.

Have you already published a longer YouTube promotional video and have a Google Ads account? Then you can automatically create your bumper ad with the video editing function in your Google account. YouTube or Google uses machine learning to simplify the process of creating bumper ads. The most important frames of a long promotional video are identified and converted into a 6-second video. With simple editing functions, you can refine the final video

How to run bumper ads on YouTube?

To place advertising on YouTube, you need your own YouTube channel and a Google Ads account. First you have to upload the bumper video to your YouTube channel – whether the video is publicly visible or private is irrelevant for use as a video ad. You then set up your advertising campaign in the Google Ads account and set the budget for it. Billing is in CPM (cost per mille). So you pay per 1,000 views of your bumper ad.

If your bumper video ad is published on YouTube, you can of course share the video on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn or embed it on your website.

10 tips and examples for successful bumper ads

Use catchy music: The brevity of bumper ads requires that they primarily work through emotions. There is no room here for lengthy explanations and content-related persuasion. Catchy, rousing music similar to a classic jingle, which still buzzes around in your head for days, is a common stylistic device. However, since bumper ads are particularly popular with mobile users and you cannot assume that they always have the sound turned on, the audio track should be used as a support. Be creative: Light-hearted, funny and visually appealing bumper videos that are original are particularly successful. Visual elements are remembered longer than text. Make simple but catchy bumper ads: The images and text in your bumper video ad must be immediately understandable in the shortest possible time and at the same time entertaining enough to attract attention and be remembered. Focus on one main message and goal: This can be a unique selling point of your product that you emphasize. Present your message loud and clear because you only have 6 seconds. Note the special format of bumper ads: you are not the short form of a longer video, but require your own planning. Use bumper ads in combination: Integrate bumper ads into a multi-video ad campaign. This can be longer promotional videos or a series of similarly designed bumper ad videos that convey a more comprehensive message. Or you can combine your bumper ads with your channel’s YouTube videos to draw attention to your products or services. Align the advertising campaign with your target group: Determine who sees your bumper ads. Do not play out your promotional videos indiscriminately or you risk them being ineffective. Display your product prominently: Use the 6 seconds to present your product optimally and to put it in the picture. Pay attention to the technical specifications: Upload your video in the YouTube recommended dimension and size. Insert a clever link: Depending on your goal, you can link your bumper ad directly to a product page in your shop, a landing page or your YouTube channel. You decide that yourself.

So far, Postbank has not attracted attention with particularly creative marketing campaigns. However, their most recent promotional videos are strikingly catchy, funny and give the company a contemporary edge. Postbank relies on both longer advertising videos and a series of bumper ads that convey a similar message and use comparable stylistic devices. The accompanying sound is also permanently remembered:

With their bumper ads, both Weleda and Babboe manage to convey their brand message effectively and to be remembered without an annoying aftertaste.