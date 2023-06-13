“The next Zuckerberg is out there planning an AI-based girlfriend or boyfriend“. SHaan Puria digital entrepreneur with a past at Twitch, has no doubts: one of the next tech waves will concern the construction of what in the US they call digital companion. In other words, someone to talk to, to have a relationship with, only fully digital.

the next zuckerberg is up all night, coding up an AI girlfriend/boyfriend. Steve Jobs fixed boredom (phone)

Zuck fixed people watching (FB/IG)

Speigel fixed flirting (Snap) The next one will fix loneliness. people will mock it, use it, then be addicted to it. — Shaan Puri (@ShaanVP) May 25, 2023

A recent case is that of GirlfriendGPTan AI-powered project through which a developer has recreated an AI version of his girlfriend, available 24/7 for Telegram conversations.

His name is Enias Cailliau and in an interview with Viceexplained that to build the bot, he first created a custom language model for replicate the personality of his girlfriend, Sacha Ludwig. To do this, he used another Large Language Model, Bard of Google, for a more effective description of the personality. So, he used ElevenLabsan AI text-to-speech platform, for imitate the voice by Sacha. He also added, in the code, a tool that allows you to generate selfies through Stable Diffusion, to give the bot the possibility to send photos (not very realistic, actually). Finally, he connected everything to Telegram, using an app called Steamship.

The result is for the moment only acceptable, especially as regards the multimedia aspects: it may happen that the voice, as well as the generated photos, are not so realistic. However, Cailliau has shared the code onlineeffectively offering anyone the opportunity to experiment with the creation of new personalities.

Marry an artificial intelligence

Cailliau’s it is not the first experience that goes in this direction: the best known is certainly Replica, which returns with a certain frequency to the headlines. Lately, it has been talked about because a New York woman, Rosanna Ramos, said she fell in love with a certain Eren and wanted to marry him. So far, nothing strange, except that Eren does not exist, at least not in traditional terms: he is an avatar created right on Replika.

Letter Replika: the chat(bot) of horrors by Guido Scorza*

31 January 2023



“Eren – has spiegato Ramos to The Cut – he doesn’t have the problems that people have, who generally carry a personal baggage, a character, an ego with them. I don’t have to deal with his family or his children or his friends. I’m in control and I can do whatever I want.”

The work of Forever Voices also starts from similar assumptions, a US company that has been talked about a lot in recent weeks for being the first to create an AI version of an influencer, Caryn Marjorie. The company, which now seems to have specialized in this field, has also recently launched an artificial intelligence based on Amouranth, a Twitch streamer with over 6 million followers.

The case An influencer has created an AI copy of herself: talking to her costs 1 dollar a minute by Francesco Marino

16 Maggio 2023





“The idea started from my desire to talk to my father again, who passed away a few years ago – CEO John Meyer told Bloomberg in an interview -. Once the technology was developed, we thought it might be interesting to apply it to the world of influencers, to offer followers the possibility of a more direct form of interaction. We are able to very believably replicate the voice and personality and we have a system that can identify any dangerous user behavior.”

Reportage In the capital of Italian artificial intelligence: “Here in Pisa we use ChatGpt, and nobody fears the Terminator” by Archangel Rociola

10 Maggio 2023





What are the risks

Because, after all, that’s the point of the matter. Caryn Marjorie’s AI was immediately a huge success with the public (at the time of writing the Telegram bot has tens of thousands of paying subscribers) but she also had some security problems. Many users and journalists have reported, among other things, a tendency on the part of the bot to shift the conversation to topics of a sexual nature. It seems that the reason is the use that many subscribers make of the bot, that the more requests it receives in that direction, the more it learns to consider them welcome and therefore to reply to them.

Because even the most effective bots simulate emotions, reactions, feelings. They are, like ChatGPT, advanced systems which, however, depend a lot on the instruction, the prompt, the tone of the conversation that the human being establishes. And, in this sense, the risk is humanization: in other words, forgetting that on the other side there is a robot and not another person.

Services like Character.AI state this explicitly with a disclaimer: “Remember, everything the character says is false,” reads the application’s chat window. However, in an article published in Time, Maarten Sap, of Carnegie Mellon’s Language Technologies Institute, explained how ineffective this kind of warning can be: “Language is a fundamental component of what makes us human. And when artificial intelligence he uses it in a believable way, it’s like he’s hacking into our emotions.”

On the other hand, in a contribution to the Independent, Marco Dehnen of the Arizona State University Relations and Technology laboratory explained how AI can represent a barrier to what the Surgeon General of the United States has recently defined as an epidemic of loneliness. “There are many issues to discuss when it comes to artificial partners, first of all the fact that they are managed by private companies – clarified Dehnen -. However, to date we do not know enough about the effects to reach any conclusions. We know, for example, which can give relief to those who live in a condition of solitude. It is important that it is legislation to protect users, but without prejudice”.