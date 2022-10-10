Listen to the audio version of the article

Twitter has announced the arrival of a new feature on the platform. Just as we return to discuss a possible acquisition by Elon Musk, It is the possibility of sharing, in a single post, both text and photos and videos, including gif files, to further enrich the tweet. Until now, however, the social network allowed the publication of only one type of multimedia content, accompanied by a text. As the company itself explains, users have the opportunity to attach any file they want within the automatically counted limit. “We are always looking for new and exciting ways to help creators share more and be seen. Mixing different types of visual content together in a single tweet allows you to express yourself over 280 characters to tell your story, ”Twitter said in a blog post. Unlike Instagram, tweets show all content at once.

The other news of Twitter

Elon Musk’s coveted company recently launched a new tool that displays videos in full screen and allows users to discover more videos by swiping up

What happens at Facebook

Also on the social front, last week Facebook announced new tools for personalizing the Facebook feed, to allow people to discover the content that interests most. From now on, you can choose between the “Show more” or “Show less” options for the content posted by friends, the communities followed on Facebook and those recommended. These tools – as well as Favorites, Pause and Reconnect – are found in the Preferences section for the feed.