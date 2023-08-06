Home » What are Panel Groups on iPhone? All about Safari functionality
Technology

What are Panel Groups on iPhone? All about Safari functionality

by admin
What are Panel Groups on iPhone? All about Safari functionality

For several years now, Safari offers the ability to group tabs into Groups. This function opens up to different uses and, for example, allows you to divide the Safari experience by inserting only the tabs open for work in one group and those for leisure in another.

To open a link in a panel it is necessary to press and hold on the address and then tap on “Open new panel”. To close the panels instead it is necessary to hold down on the icon with the two squares and then on the x at the top right.

With the new iOS 17, Safari profiles will be introduced, which dwill also release on macOS Sonoma and iPadOS 17 and allows you to create different browsing profiles that will share history, passwords and cookies and also synchronize through iCloud. This is undoubtedly a very interesting novelty that aims to make the browsing experience with the Apple browser even more complete.

See also  Apple's Mysterious Apple Watch Sparks Speculation in New Advertisement

You may also like

ffmpeg: Warning of a new critical IT security...

Paul McCartney’s Music Making a Comeback in Destiny...

New smartphone manufacturer is stirring up the market

The Unexpected Encounter: A Tale of an Umbrella

TikTok, the feed algorithm becomes optional in Europe…

Huawei Introduces Detachable Movement in New HUAWEI Watch...

Will they be the future of “unlimited” energy?

A streaming platform (free) and its AI: the...

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager at risk: IT security...

Until then, VW will still be putting their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy