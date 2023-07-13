What are the priorities of ICT managers? Dell answers

Dell Technologies investigated the business priorities of ICT leaders, who focus specifically on cybersecurity and the move to the cloud. Without forgetting sustainability. An internal figure that has like priority the protection of the data and information perimeter of one’s company and which relies heavily on external consultancy from IT service players. This is the profile that emerges from the report commissioned by Dell to Forrester Consulting in March of this year.

Topics of greatest interest

Resilience, cloud, sustainability, upgrading employee skills and a better customer experience are receiving increasing attention from ICT managers. Specifically, the 76% is investing in business resilience and cybersecurity, while the 69% is accelerating the move to the cloud. There is also room for sustainability issues, with 57% declaring that they are working to integrate them into company procedures.

Business priorities of ICT managers

In this framework, ICT managers underline the key role of IT service providers within the digitization process they are pursuing. In fact, 84 percent turn to IT service providers to ensure they meet their business needs for IT security and business resilience. While 79% ask for support to improve the customer experience. Furthermore, a key aspect related to the issue of skills, 69% of ICT managers believe that their organization does not have sufficient resources or skills to fully realize the value of the technologies purchased.

Virtually infinite attack surfaces

Antonio Apollonio, Services Sales Director – Emea Southern Region of Dell Technologies

The focus on the issue of cybersecurity is not surprising and indeed confirms what we see every day in the field. The cybersecurity context is constantly changing. Compared to just a few years ago, we now live in a hyper-connected world with virtually infinite attack surfaces. It has become very complex, if not impossible, for customers to effectively counter increasingly specific threats and keep up with the evolution of the reference regulatory frameworks. In this sense, I believe that establishing end-to-end strategic partnerships with qualified service providers generates significant advantages for customers, both at an IT and business level, and allows them to maximize their control capacity, reducing the level of risk to which they are exposed.