More than two centuries ago scientists in the UK began to unearth oddly geometric stone spheres. The problem? They dated back to the Neolithic period, about 5,000 years ago. The collection of these memorabilia now consists of 500 units which have been found in Ireland, England and even Norway.

The material has already been identified by the insiders: sandstone and granite, while one was even covered with a black paste fish based. Measuring 70mm in diameter, with the exception of a larger collection measuring 114mm, the spheres all show varying degrees of workmanship (apparently the ancients were really obsessed with these objects).

Some show decorative carvings of circles and swirls, while others are left blank. Archaeologists believe that it took several years to carve the stones, with some of the more worked pieces may have taken even more generations. One of the best worked and well known ‘pieces’ is called the ‘Towie ball’ and takes its name from its place of discovery on the slopes of Glaschul Hill, Towie, Scotland.

The carvings around the sphere are thought to be part of a prehistoric sundial or of a lunisolar calendar. However, the exact use of these memorabilia is still much debated by insiders.

Some think they are the equivalent of a modern wrist watch, used as a form of portable spherical sundial; others say they were used as lunisolar calendars and tidal calendars, helping communities detect seasonal changes. While still others believe the stones may have been used as scales, as an ancient throwing game or even as weapons.

By the way, what were these almost perfect rock spheres found in a tomb for?