What belongs in a netiquette? meaning and rules

With the rise of electronic communication, there was an increasing need to draw up rules of conduct and recommendations for this special form of communication. Netiquette was born. You can read more about the meaning of this made-up word and what belongs in netiquette for companies in the article. You can also find out which netiquette rules should be observed for e-mails, chats or video conferences at work.

Netiquette: meaning and origin

Netiquette refers to rules of conduct in electronic communication. These rules are mostly recommendations made by companies or the operators of platforms and forums, for example, with the aim of promoting respectful interaction with one another and preventing insults or hate speech.

Even if netiquette is initially reminiscent of the German word “nett”, it is only related to it in the broadest sense. It is an artificial word formed from the two words “Net” as an abbreviation for “Internet” and “Etiquette” or label, a compilation of contemporary rules of conduct. This word, in turn, is of French origin: at the court there, the ranking of the persons admitted was noted on slips of paper (French etiquettes). Etiquette rules are subject to social change and may differ by social group.

If netiquette or network etiquette refers to chat applications such as WhatsApp or Signal, it is also referred to as chatiquette.

How binding are netiquette rules?

Online platforms like Meta usually include their netiquette in the terms of use and community guidelines. So users do not have to sign a separate netiquette, but this is part of the general terms of use, which must be accepted before using the platform and describe, among other things, which content and behavior are desirable and undesirable. If users violate this, posts may be deleted or user accounts may even be deactivated. Even if netiquette is not a legally binding law, violations of it can have negative consequences.

Corporate Netiquette: Rules and Usage

If you want to set up a netiquette for a company or your online business, then you should note the following points in it:

General Netiquette Rules

Courtesy and Respect: Digital communication means that we do not speak or exchange ideas directly with our counterparts, but with the help of smartphones or computers. For some, the physical distance and the supposed anonymity lower the inhibition threshold to be abusive, insult or threaten. Polite and respectful interaction is therefore netiquette rule number 1. Even if netiquette itself is not a legal text, insults and threats on the Internet can also be prosecuted.

legibility: As is traditional in letters, correct spelling and grammar should also be observed in digital communication – as an expression of mutual appreciation and respect.

Misunderstandings: Abbreviations, symbols and emojis are often used on social media or in chats to save time and space and to include an additional layer of information. When using abbreviations and emojis, make sure that the other person is familiar with their meaning and that they cannot be misunderstood. Familiarize yourself with their meaning as well.

Salutation and real name: In digital communication, especially in social media, people often communicate using first names and the “you” form. You should specify in the netiquette to what extent this also applies to your company and your employees when they are on business trips there. In turn, you can expect to be called “du” on the internet and don’t dismiss that as bad form. You should use your real name, especially when using online communication professionally. Hiding behind anonymous titles can quickly come across as unprofessional and leads to behavior that does not correspond to netiquette.

Copyright and citations: Copy and paste is part of everyday life on the Internet. Copyright is often ignored. However, the same principles apply on the Internet as with traditional copyright law, which protects texts, images, videos, music and other creative content from unauthorized use and distribution. Therefore, always make sure not to share or copy any copyrighted content online without the consent of the copyright owner. In addition, you should also make sure to name the source or the author even if the copyright has been clarified. When distributing studies and quotes in your online communications, you should always check the source and its credibility to avoid spreading fake news.

Large and lower case: Especially in messaging services or on social media, upper and lower case rules are often ignored. It’s just faster to type in lowercase. Define in your company netiquette how this applies to your corporate communication. It doesn’t matter whether you stick to it or not: you should avoid whole texts in capital letters: this is considered shouting on the Internet and is also difficult to read.

Privacy: Even if the real name should be used for professional online communication, you should otherwise be careful with your private information on the Internet: protect your personal data such as home address, telephone number, details of your family situation and bank details by not making them public on the Internet make available.

Tone of voice, mistakes and insults: A respectful approach and a professional tone are particularly appropriate in professional communication. Point this out in your netiquette and give examples of how to do it right and wrong. Errors also occur in online communication. Apologies are in order here too. Derogatory remarks and insults are not appropriate at all. Ultimately, this has a negative effect on the overall reputation of your company.

E-Mail-Netiquette

In addition to the aspects mentioned above, the following points also play a role in netiquette for e-mail communication:

When is e-mail the communication channel of choice? What goes in the subject line? Which forms of address and greetings should employees use at the beginning and end? Who belongs in CC and should get copy emails? What goes in the employee email signature? What general text guidelines (keyword style guide) are there? Which and how large / how many attachments can an e-mail have? How should an out-of-office notice be designed?

Netiquette in video conferences

Online communication in video conferences also requires some additional rules of conduct in companies. These include:

What clothes should employees wear? Which background image do you want? Is there a consistent corporate image for the background, e.g. B. with logo and CI of your company? When do the microphone and camera turn on and off? How is it decided who gets to speak? How are notes made? Can a recording of the video conference be made?

Netiquette for social media and instant messaging

Netiquette always depends on the medium. There are now established communication styles, especially in social media and in instant messaging via services such as WhatsApp, Slack, Asana or Signal. However, caution is advised when transferring your chatting style with friends to Slack messages for your business. Here, too, pay attention to our general netiquette rules, respect and courtesy and avoid misunderstandings. You can e.g. For example, create a list of recommended emojis and symbols for your company that can be used to react to posts, e.g. B. to express praise, congratulations or attention.

Netiquette for asynchronous work

Online communication is closely linked to asynchronous working methods and remote or hybrid teams. It is therefore particularly important to set up and apply a netiquette here. In addition to the aspects already mentioned, netiquette for asynchronous work can also include the following aspects:

What response and response times are appropriate? How are attendances and absences communicated? Which channels are used for which communicative content? How can screenshots and screen videos facilitate hybrid work and communicate information clearly and in a time-saving manner?

Publication of company netiquette

A company netiquette should cover external and internal online communication. Even if employees who officially communicate externally for a company in particular should be familiar with it, a respectful and polite tone is also required in internal communication. Therefore, make sure that all employees can access your netiquette. But your netiquette guidelines, which must be published accordingly, also apply to customers, external employees or users of your online platforms:

Intranet for employees: Companies can include the netiquette for employee communication in the internal communication guidelines or store and distribute it centrally as a separate document on the intranet.

Website and social media: If your company maintains a website with a comment function or a forum, or if you are active on social media, then you should also compile and publish netiquettes for these channels and ensure that they are used. On the website you can regulate this by accepting the terms of use and publishing the netiquette on a separate web page for future reference. For forums or social media channels, the profile information or the channel description are ideal for publishing and linking the netiquette. This helps you to react professionally to inappropriate user behavior with reference to your netiquette.

Workshops, training courses and tutorials: The content of netiquette can be discussed and its application practiced in workshops and training courses or during onboarding. Online tutorials are ideal for flexible training of the content.

Remember: netiquette guidelines should be clear, understandable, and tailored to the specific online presence and audience. They should also be regularly reviewed and updated to ensure they remain relevant and responsive to current developments.

