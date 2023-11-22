What can the gaming PC do in handheld format?

Compact handheld PCs are currently very popular and Lenovo has also launched its own model, the Legion Go. We grabbed a copy and tested how it performs in everyday life.

The most important details at a glance:

DisplayIPSSize8.8 inchesresolution2.560 x 1.600 Pixelframe rate144 Hertzbrightness500 cd/m²processorAMD Ryzen Z1 ExtremeChartAMD RDNA GraphicsStorage512 GB SSDRAM16 GB LPDDR5connections2x USB-C 4.0, 1x headphone/microphone combo port, 1x MicroSD card readerConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1operating systemWindows 11 HomeWeight854 Gramm

Design & workmanship

The Lenovo Legion Go shines almost entirely in matt black. Only the RGB border of the two joysticks brings some color into play when switched on. This makes the handheld PC stylish, but also noticeably inconspicuous.

Thanks to the rounded edges, the device sits comfortably in the hand and the weight of just over 850 grams is light enough not to attract negative attention. The workmanship appears to be of high quality. The removable controllers also sit firmly on the main unit and make a stable impression.

There is a fold-out stand on the back. This can be infinitely adjusted and puts the console in the desired inclined position if you want to use it in stationary mode. This works very well in practice and ensures a secure stand on the table.

Very practical: a suitable case is included. This means that the Lenovo Legion Go can be transported safely without having to worry about any damage. You can also route the charging cable through a small recess and charge the handheld PC while it is in the case.

The connection options

The Lenovo Legion Go is charged via USB-C. It has two pieces to offer – one on the top and one on the bottom. Both support DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 and can also be used to connect a second screen or something similar. The console also has a headphone/microphone combo jack and a MicroSD card reader that can expand the storage space by up to 2 TB.

However, you won’t find a LAN port. You can only access the Internet via WiFi. Additional peripherals, such as a mouse and keyboard, can be connected to the Lenovo Legion Go via Bluetooth.

Display & Software

An 8.8-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels is installed. This results in an impressive pixel density of around 343 PPI. For comparison: a classic gaming monitor with 27 inches and WQHD resolution only has 108 PPI. Accordingly, all content on the screen is presented crisply.

However, depending on the game, the high resolution can be a bit too high for the built-in hardware, so it can be adjusted at any time using the quick menu. You can choose from 1,200 x 800 pixels, 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and the aforementioned 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

The refresh rate of the display can also be changed there. This is standard at 144 Hertz, but can be reduced to 60 Hertz if desired. This means you can get a little more runtime out of the built-in battery in everyday life.

The size of 8.8 inches is large enough to see everything clearly. At the same time, the display is small enough so that even lower resolutions still look nice and sharp. In our opinion, Lenovo has found a very good compromise.

The color and contrast representation of the screen is also good. Everything seems pleasantly saturated and realistic. The DCI-P3 color space is covered by 97 percent. The maximum brightness is 500 cd/m², which is completely sufficient for indoors, but a little too low for direct sunlight. Depending on the light intensity, many details can be lost outdoors. As is typical for IPS, the viewing angle stability is at a very high level.

By the way, it is a touch display, which makes it much easier to use in everyday life. Touch inputs are recognized reliably and precisely. This means you can effortlessly navigate through comparatively small menus and quickly reach your destination.

The Lenovo Legion Go runs normally with Windows 11. So all games can be installed that you could also play on a normal gaming PC. For easier operation, the device runs in tablet mode. Nevertheless, at one point or another you notice that Windows 11 is not primarily designed for handheld PCs.

To solve this problem, Lenovo uses pre-installed software called “LegionSpace”, which is supposed to give you the typical console feeling. The software can be opened at the push of a button and bundles all installed games and setting options. This is really practical. All we would have liked was an integrated browser.

Die Controller

The Lenovo Legion Go is larger than average, but still feels good in the hand. Of course, this always depends on the size of your hand. If you have particularly small hands, you might have problems reaching all the buttons comfortably.

Viewed from the front, the controllers have a fairly classic structure. We have two joysticks with non-slip rubber knobs, a control pad, four buttons (A,B,X,Y) and some additional buttons for the menus. The right controller also has a small trackpad and even an integrated mouse wheel. There are also a whole series of shoulder, side and back buttons that can be freely assigned.

The keys make a good impression, although the additional keys are a little too easy for our taste. They have a good pressure point, pleasant tactile feedback and a clearly audible click. The joysticks are currently struggling with an unusually large dead zone. Depending on the game, this can be quite annoying. Lenovo knows about the problem and wants to fix it with an update.

As already indicated at the beginning, the controllers can be separated from the main unit like a Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, there is no way to connect them together to form a large controller (yet). Both individual parts must be taken into the appropriate hands. This may be strange at first, but it works pretty well. We also did not detect any noticeable latency in our test. The Bluetooth connection is stable and reliable.

An additional special feature is the FPS mode, which can be activated with a small slider on the bottom of the right controller. This quickly transforms the right controller into a vertical mouse and the left controller into a type of keyboard. This makes the Lenovo Legion Go also suitable for games that are not designed for controller use. For example “Counter Strike 2” or “League of Legends”.

The concept works and is convincing. Of course, controlling with the vertical mouse takes some getting used to at first, but it gets sorted out quickly. Weaknesses are more evident in the left controller, which takes on the role of a keyboard in the games. Due to the manageable number of buttons, the range of functions is very limited. Here we would recommend using a real keyboard via Bluetooth.

Die Performance

The Lenovo Legion Go sees itself as a mobile gaming PC and is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with an RDNA graphics unit. The chip is supported by 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. A test confirmed that it has write and read rates of 5,062 MB/s and 3,941 MB/s respectively. Using a MicroSD card, the storage space can be expanded by up to 2 TB.

The Lenovo Legion Go has no problems in everyday life. He easily masters everyday tasks such as surfing the internet. Gaming performance, on the other hand, depends heavily on the games used. While you can achieve more than 60 FPS with simpler titles like “Rocket League” even in full HD and high graphics settings, the PC clearly struggles with AAA games.

In games like “Hogwarts Legacy” or “Cyberpunk 2077” we have to lower the resolution and/or graphic details quite a bit in order to at least exceed the 30 FPS mark. At least AMD’s FSR 2 benefits us here. The upscaling technology renders the games at a lower resolution and then upscales them. This saves computing power without losing many details.

But even though we can usually only play AAA games at 800p or 1,200p, the games don’t look bad. The small display ensures that the pixel density is still high enough so that the games look good. This makes playing a lot of fun despite certain limitations.

In the settings you can choose between four different performance modes: Quiet, Balance, Performance and Custom. However, as the performance increases, the power requirement also increases and the fans turn up audibly. How long the 48.2 Wh battery lasts depends on your usage behavior. The PC lasts a little longer than an hour of performance-hungry gaming at high brightness. With the right settings and less demanding tasks, a good two or three hours of playing time is possible. Thanks to USB-C, the battery is quickly recharged. A complete charging process takes just over an hour.

Conclusion

All in all, the Lenovo Legion Go cuts a good figure. The handheld gaming PC is of high quality, fits well in the hand, has a large display and scores with decent performance. Additional highlights are the removable controllers and the innovative FPS mode. The stationary use with a fold-out stand makes it possible to easily use the PC as a “tablet” to simply watch videos or something similar.

Demanding AAA games make the device sweat a lot and the battery life isn’t great. But to be honest, all other handheld PCs currently available also have to contend with these weaknesses. Therefore, the Lenovo Legion Go perhaps even performs best when it comes to the overall package.

PROCONTRAHigh-quality workmanshipHeavier than the competitionCase is includedWindows-typical weaknesses2 USB-C portsPerformance for AAA games borderlineExpandable memoryShort battery lifeLarge and beautiful displayLoud fans under loadDetachable controllerFPS mode with vertical mouseIntegrated standBattery is charged quickly

