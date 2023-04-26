What can you do on Facebook Messenger? There are even games

Facebook Messenger is, together with Whatsapp and Telegram, one of the most important and used instant messaging apps. In recent weeks it has been enriched with an interesting feature.

As highlighted by Meta itself, in fact, the Gaming division of Facebook has implemented the ability to play various free-to-play titles with friends while chatting and regardless of where you are.

The feature includes games like Words with Friends, Mini Golf FRVR ed Exploding Kittens: All you have to do is start a video call with one or more friends, then tap the group mode button in the center of the screen, select the dedicated icon and then choose a game in your library. Facebook does not require any download or installation.

For some time now, Meta has been focusing a lot on Messenger with various novelties, even nice ones, to expand the options available to users: some time ago on these pages, for example, we talked about the arrival of the Star Wars AR Themes on Facebook Messenger, but also the possibility of sharing the screen directly in Messenger itself. Now, with this new system it is possible to make video calls even more fun, although the Covid period has passed and usage has decreased significantly over the months.