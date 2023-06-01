What can you do with Google TV? The all in one movie app for Android

If you have recently bought a new Android smartphone, you may have found a “novelty” pre-installed in the classic Google app package. In fact, the usual Google Play Movies app has not been available for some time, but instead of the latter there is Google TVan all-in-one solution that you might not want to underestimate.

Contrary to what one might think, in fact, the latter can actually represent a hub to manage your own entertainment. No, we are not referring only to the possibility of buying and renting movies using the usual features offered by Google, but also to an app that allows you to keep an eye on what is present in the catalogs of various popular streaming services in one place.

Da Amazon Prime Video a Disney+, via Discovery+ and Rakuten Viki: with this app you can search for titles related to the subscriptions to the streaming services at your disposal and quickly launch the contents. Among other things, there is a convenient feature designed to detect nearby televisions, as well as the Rotten Tomatoes scores relating to the various films.

Of course, unfortunately there are some limitations, such as the fact that not all of the streaming services can be “monitored” (therefore there is no Netflixeven if the app can potentially recommend content, for example, from RaiPlay), but in general the ability to get recommendations from Google based on your personal tastes and to create your own list of titles to watch “in one place” can potentially be interesting.

So you might want to take a look at thispre-installed app on your Android deviceas well as possibly deepening the project directly through the official Google TV portal, since you can also use everything on Smart TV and Chromecast.