TIM’s music streaming service, TIMMUSIC, definitively closes its doors from next June 30, 2023. From that date, it will no longer be possible to access the catalog of 50 million songs that the service offered to its users, both via the website, mobile app, TIMVISION Box, and via Amazon and Google voice assistants.

TIMMUSIC was born in 2011 with the name of Cubomusica, except to change its name in 2014. It was a platform dedicated to streaming music via the internet, without playback limits, without advertising and with unlimited skips even in offline mode. Furthermore, for TIM mobile customers, the data traffic generated by the service was not counted in the tariff plan.

Over the years, TIM had often combined the TIMMUSIC subscription with its mobile offers (especially those aimed at young people), but it had also provided for the possibility of subscribing to a subscription dedicated to the service. However, as of February 26, 2023, TIM had excluded TIMMUSIC from some mobile offers, and as of March 26, 2023 it had stopped marketing the service to new customers.

TIMMUSIC closes: what changes for customers

The closure obviously displaces customers who still have access to TIMMUSIC. TIM informs that it will not be necessary to do anything to deactivate the service, but it is recommended to uninstall the app from your mobile device. The TIMMUSIC website will no longer be accessible, the TIMVISION Box will eliminate the app with a software update and the voice assistants will no longer recognize TIMMUSIC-related requests. Furthermore, it will not be possible to export or keep personal playlists created on the platform.

As for paid subscriptions to TIMMUSIC, these will be automatically interrupted from 1st July 2023, without any charge for the last month of use. Prepaid mobile offers that included TIMMUSIC at no extra cost will continue to be valid without price changes, but will no longer entitle you to access the music streaming service.