what changes from 2024 and which devices are involved

Here comes the unique charger: starting from the end of 2024, most electronic devices on the market will have to be equipped with a “standard” charger, following the approval of a European Union law. This legislation has revolutionized the electronic sector, as it involves a vast range of devices marketed in the EU, including smartphones, tablets, headphones, etc., with prospects for expansion in the coming years.

The reason that prompted the European Union to do so is the possibility of reducing the accumulation of electronic waste by at least 11,000 tons per year, by limiting the presence of unused chargers. Nowadays, in fact, it often happens that the chargers of a certain brand are not compatible with different brands, but also that devices produced by the same company may require different chargers.

With the introduction of this obligation, therefore, people can use the chargers they already have at home instead of buying new ones for each new device, and therefore will be able to manage their technological products in a more efficient and ecological way.

USB-C: the advantages

The European Union legislation concerning the adoption of a single charger standard also specifies that devices must be equipped with one USB-C charging port, already widely used by numerous smartphone models released in recent years. Furthermore, this solution is associated with several advantages.

First thing, the USB-C port is reversible: allows you to connect the charger in both directions without damaging it. Not only that, the USB-C cable offers the possibility to recharge devices faster and more efficiently than other types of chargers, since it is capable of carrying up to 100 watts of power. This feature allows you to power a wide range of devices, from the smallest to the largest and most “energy-intensive” ones.

Finally, another advantage of this solution is its robustnessdespite its compact size. In fact, the USB-C connector is designed to withstand numerous insertion and removal cycles, for this reason it is very long lasting and has a duration of several years.

Which devices does the law apply to?

As mentioned above, the new law affects a wide range of commonly used portable electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, smart watches, headphones, earphones, e-book readers, portable game consoles, music players and other similar devices. that need to be recharged.

Specifically, it applies to all new portable devices with a charging power of up to 100 watts placed on the market from December 2024.

All technological tools with these characteristics placed on the market before that date can be equipped with any charging port, and therefore sold with any type of battery charger. However, it is likely that manufacturers are already starting to equip their devices with USB-C charging ports, in order to be able to progressively adapt to EU provisions.

For which devices is not provided the standard charger?

The obligation to adopt the single charger currently it is not intended for large devices, such as TV-connected game consoles. However, in 2023 there was a change to the law passed in 2022 and laptop computers were included in the text.

For the latter, the universal charger it will become mandatory from 2026. This means that when you buy a new laptop, you will also be able to recharge it with the charging cable of your smartphone or other devices.

It should also be emphasized that the European Commission has the power to modify the list of devices that must necessarily have a USB-C port, based on various factors such as market developments or scientific progress. This means that over the years, other devices currently excluded from the list could also suffer the same fate.

