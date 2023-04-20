What Chat-GPT tells us about the abysses of our language

After all these weeks, who hasn’t said anything about chat GPT? Exactly. The Marxists. In the English speaking Jacobin US professor Leif Weatherby writes about a hitherto largely unnoticed aspect of the famous “big language model” (which in German, funnily and inappropriately, sounds a bit like “big brother”): the language machine brings to light the essence of the language we use, and with it the ideology(s) that lie dormant in it. A kind of archeology in the sediments of the text masses on Reddit, other forums, Wikipedia and news sites (more on the sources of the LLM datasets here).

Chat-GPT derives its language from the mass of texts, which produces a flat language that tends towards mediocrity – and from which one can learn something about our thinking:

When we write with strong constraints on what we’re able to say, we tend to average out the choices of words and sentences too. We call this type of language “ideology,” and GPT systems are the first quantitative means by which we have ever been able to surface and examine that ideology.

While free-thinking people tried to write and speak against this flattening effect, Chat-GPT does the opposite and gives us the lowest common denominator of our thinking: kitsch or ideology. We fire up the machine and see the pre-packaged ideas that rule our collective subconscious.