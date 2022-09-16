One of the favorite subjects of astrophotography enthusiasts and observatory telescopes, the Webb Space Telescope recently captured the most detailed and clear images of the inner region of the “Orion Nebula” to date, further helping astronomers understand how massive stars change and breed The gas and dust clouds from which they were born.

Under the Webb Space Telescope PDRs4All project, an international team led by the University of Western Ontario in Canada has released stunning new images of the Orion Nebula (M42, NGC 1976), revealing many spectacular structures inside with the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) , on a scale comparable to an entire solar system.

The brightest star is θ2 Orionis A in the upper right corner of the image below, bright enough to be seen with the unaided eye from a good dark spot on Earth. In addition, the picture is also rich in dense filaments of different sizes and shapes, representing the distribution of hydrocarbon-rich molecules and molecular hydrogen, which may facilitate the birth of a new generation of stars.

▲ In the upper right corner is the brightest star θ2 Orionis A in the picture.

In fact, the formed star system is also on the map, and many young stars with disks of dusty gas can be observed. The strong radiation from the newborn stars and the small cavities blown out by the stellar wind are also clearly visible. In addition, there is a “frog” hidden in the M42 area (below) observed by the near-infrared camera. Can you find it?

In the past, the Orion Nebula was also frequently photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope, but the center of such a stellar nursery was often obscured by a large amount of stardust, making it difficult to study the interior in visible light. Observing in the infrared wavelengths of the Webb Space Telescope, astronomers can now see what’s going on deep in the nebula one light at a time.

These images are just the beginning, and the PDRs4All team is hard at work analyzing the data, hoping to find something new in the early stages of star system formation.

▲ Comparison of the Orion Nebula taken by the Hubble Space Telescope (left) and the Webb Space Telescope (right).

(Image credit: pdrs4all)