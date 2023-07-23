What customers should learn from it

E-bikes have been one of the trend products par excellence in recent years. After the market seemed saturated at first and sales difficulties became more and more apparent, a well-known supplier of so-called smart bikes also said goodbye with a furious bankruptcy. What do we learn from this? The topic of the current issue of GIGA’s weekend column.

In Corona times, not only the Germans discovered a new passion. E-bikes made cycling hip and felt again everyone had to have such an electrified bike. There was a gold-rush mood among bicycle dealers and manufacturers, after all the supply was lower than the demand. discounts? None! Now comes the great awakening, prices are falling and manufacturers are stumbling.

It’s surprising that back then of all places smart e-bikes with app connection were available relatively cheaply from new start-ups. They rely and rely solely on direct sales and sometimes also exclusive components on their own.

First major manufacturer of smart e-bikes at the end

With „VanMoof“ the most well-known provider is now leaving the club of smart e-bikes. The bankruptcy not only affects customers who are still waiting for the goods they have already paid for, existing customers are also now confronted with all sorts of problems.

Quite a few of these difficulties are not least related to the special orientation of the Dutch manufacturer. After all, nothing works without a smartphone. Stupid only if the servers behind the app no ​​longer exist. Competitor Cowboy from Belgium steps in and at least ensures that users can still unlock and move their e-bikes.

Last year, VanMoof was still planning for the future, which doesn’t exist anymore:

Details for E-Bike VanMoof V

But what if your own VanMoof needs to be repaired? According to what one hears, a condition that is not too rare. The bankrupt manufacturer wanted to do everything himself. You will look in vain for standard components for gears, brakes and the like. The nice bicycle dealer around the corner will often just shrug their shoulders and won’t be able to help.

Speaking of which: The enthusiasm among bicycle dealers will probably be limited anyway. Eventually, VanMoof’s were deliberately ignored. Otherwise you would have had to give up some of the tight margin if the dealers had participated in sales and maintenance.

My thoughts for the weekend: The column aims to provide food for thought and reflect on the week’s “news flood” towards the end. A small selection of previous articles in the column:

What buyers should pay attention to now

All in all, a regrettable situation for customers who are now being left out in the rain. At least we can learn something from it. Competitors like the ones already mentioned by Cowboy are likely to Conclusions but they don’t taste good at all, as they rely on a comparable strategy, even though they claim to be profitable at the moment.

But for me it is now obvious:

Healthy skepticism about direct sales. It is better if you have a contact person on site and therefore within reach. Hands off “smart” bikes that no longer use standard components. Never pay in advance and let yourself be fobbed off with long delivery times without reason.

In short: Support the local bike shop on site. Incidentally, this also applies to the manufacturers of these smart e-bikes, who previously believed that they would find their happiness in direct sales alone. In the end, customers and manufacturers both benefit from a broad dealer network. This is the only way to create real added value and ensure investment security.

