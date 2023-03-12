Home Technology What Deepmind founder Demis Hassabis thinks about chat GPT
Technology

What Deepmind founder Demis Hassabis thinks about chat GPT

by admin
What Deepmind founder Demis Hassabis thinks about chat GPT

With Alphafold, Deepmind revolutionized chemistry. The company is now working on competing with Chat-GPT, says the founder in an interview.

Demis Hassabis is a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry thanks to his AI program Alphafold.

Deepmind

If you wanted to nominate a polymath today, Demis Hassabis would be on the list of candidates. The 47-year-old is a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry thanks to his AI Alphafold, which predicts protein folding. And by then he had already had three careers: as a neuroscientist, as an inventor of computer games, and as a chess player. At 12, Demis Hassabis was the second best player of his age in the world.

See also  Is AI animation coming back again? Meitu Xiuxiu AI Art plays face-changing fun- Saydigi-Tech

You may also like

DJI Unveils Ronin 4D Flex, a Professional Handheld...

Habeck steps on the gas with solar energy...

Microsoft claims that they are confident that “Decisive...

piqd | Aymara in the internet age

Fabrizio Martini, the preacher of the electric revolution

StoryPhones in the test + competition for free...

I dreamed of a tech pot capable of...

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D game performance is about...

Apple iPad (10th generation) in the test: For...

The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy