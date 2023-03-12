8
With Alphafold, Deepmind revolutionized chemistry. The company is now working on competing with Chat-GPT, says the founder in an interview.
If you wanted to nominate a polymath today, Demis Hassabis would be on the list of candidates. The 47-year-old is a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry thanks to his AI Alphafold, which predicts protein folding. And by then he had already had three careers: as a neuroscientist, as an inventor of computer games, and as a chess player. At 12, Demis Hassabis was the second best player of his age in the world.
