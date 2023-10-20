What developments can be expected?

There is an incredible amount of knowledge in the CyberForum. We want to make this knowledge available for you to read. In this keynote speech as part of the ThinkCenter Leadership of the Future Business Model Innovation & Strategy Coach Katharina Berres gave valuable insights into the topic of leadership, which we summarize for you below.

In a constantly changing business world, the topic of “leadership of the future” is more in focus than ever. The way managers lead teams and steer organizations is undergoing profound change. It is important to find out what makes good leadership, what the current status is and what can be expected in the future.

What makes good leadership?

According to a study by The CEO Genome Project, good leadership is characterized by different key qualities. On the one hand, through the Determination, which enables managers to make clear and quick decisions that matter to the company. On the other hand, reliability an important topic.

Besides, she plays adaptability, which is crucial in our dynamic world, plays a major role. Managers must be able to adapt flexibly to new challenges and circumstances. And don’t forget: the Ability to commit to a specific cause. It is reflected in the passion and commitment with which a leader pursues his vision and inspires his team.

These qualities form the foundation for successful leadership and help build a strong and motivated team that pursues corporate goals together.

How do you get into the lead?

The difference between different career paths is not always due to chance, but rather follows an intrinsic dynamic. According to Dorothea Assig and Dorothee Echter Ambition an important factor. Ambition as an inner drive is crucial for aspiring leaders as it provides the motivation, determination and initiative necessary to achieve goals and take on responsibility. This is particularly important for managers as it helps them overcome challenges. They also act as role models for their team and can motivate them with their drive.

Where are we today?

The results of the Gallup report show the current state of leadership. One notable aspect is that the percentage of employees who feel comfortable at work reached a record high in 2022. However, it also shows that satisfaction in Europe is significantly lower than in the rest of the world, which is also associated with a higher proportion of silent resignations. On the other hand, the intention to leave the job is comparatively low in Europe.

What are the challenges of leadership in the future?

A central issue that will continue to concern the world of work in the future is leadership itself. Managers face challenges such as adapting to new working models and promoting virtual collaboration. In a time of technological change and artificial intelligence, they must ensure that employees continually learn new skills (re-skilling) and adapt existing skills (upskilling).

The transformation in the global economy and the world of work requires leaders to have the ability to successfully lead organizations through change. In addition, the topic of sustainability and ethical behavior is becoming increasingly important in society. Leaders must ensure that their organizations live up to these principles. Leadership of the future therefore requires a clear vision and values ​​and the ability to implement them in the organization.

