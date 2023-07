The EU drafted the world‘s first rules for AI products such as delivery robots or egg cell algorithms. A competition among lawyers and technicians tests whether the rules are suitable for practice.

The Swiss-Mile robot can climb stairs. When is such a product safe enough?

When it rolls, the Swiss Mile robot looks almost cute. It’s about the size of a Labrador, has four legs with wheels, and its body is bright red: an oversized toy car.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook