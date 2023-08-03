What do we know so far about the new superconducting material Lk-99?

Listen to the audio version of the article

For the moment there is no validation yet, and for this very reason the scientific community expresses caution. However, the news of the discovery announced by a group of South Korean researchers regarding the new superconducting material Lk-99 that works at room temperature, animates the debate especially in the research world. Because it would be the first step of what could be a revolution, given that superconductors need very low temperatures to be able to work and therefore with very high costs. Antonio Della Corte, engineer and researcher in charge of the Superconductivity section of Enea is watching with attention and just as much caution what has been announced just these days. «« Difficult to express a judgment, the article does not provide sufficient experimental data to validate the results obtained-he says-he. In order to be confirmed, a scientific discovery must go through a so-called “peer review” process, i.e. other independent laboratories must be able to reproduce the same process and obtain the same results, which has not yet been done. This does not mean that the result may not be reliable, but simply that it has not been possible to validate it at the moment».

So be careful, but if confirmed, it could be the beginning of a new season for the world of energy. «If everything worked, it would be the holy grail – argues the researcher -, it would allow energy to be transported without electrical dispersion. Hypothetically, an electric cable could be built to transport energy from Palermo to Bolzano without any electrical resistance». To understand how important superconductors are, the researcher gives just a few practical examples. «Without superconductors there would be no magnetic resonance imaging in hospitals, this is one of the main consequences of superconductivity-he still argues-. To make high-field magnets to be used, for example, for the confinement of plasmas for nuclear fusion, the only way is to use superconductors».

And, beyond the announcement of the Koreans, Italy is also playing an important game in the field of research concerning superconductors. And remarking that «on this type of material, ie on a superconductor at room temperature, I don’t know there are any other results than those published by the Koreans», the Court underlines the role played by Italy in this field. «Enea has one of the best centers in the world on superconductivity. Most of the superconducting cables existing in the world, used for research in the field of fusion, were produced in Italy by a company owned by ENEA – he adds -. Furthermore, important studies are carried out at the Frascati laboratories for the improvement of the performance and the characterization of superconducting materials. Every year we publish an average of 25 scientific articles on the subject in international journals».