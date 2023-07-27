What does all the excitement about the new superconductors mean?

A South Korean research team has published a preprint paper claiming they have made the first material that conducts electricity without loss at room temperature. Since then, there has been a lot of excitement in research circles – but also a good deal of skepticism. On the one hand, the discovery of such a material would be a huge breakthrough not only scientifically but also technically. On the other hand, there have been a number of announcements in this area over the past few years that have turned out to be untenable.

The sometimes passionate dispute about alleged great discoveries, patents, recipes for the production of new materials, measurement data and the reproducibility of results has its roots in a simple fact: it has been known for more than a hundred years that superconductors exist. However, according to the theory that explains why a material becomes superconducting below a certain temperature, high-temperature superconductors should not actually exist. But they do exist – at least there are materials that become superconducting when cooled with nitrogen. So why shouldn’t there be room temperature superconductors?

How does superconductivity work?

In 1911, the Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes made an amazing discovery: To his own surprise, he discovered that mercury suddenly loses its electrical resistance when it is cooled below -269 degrees Celsius. In 1914 Onnes demonstrated for the first time that a permanent current can be induced in a superconducting lead coil without an external power source using a magnetic field.

How can that be?

If a current is sent through an electrical conductor – for example a copper cable – it heats up. The heat is generated because the electrons carrying the current cannot pass through the crystal lattice unhindered. They collide with the lattice atoms and release part of their energy to the lattice.

Why doesn’t this happen in the superconducting state?

The effect can only be explained quantum mechanically. In 1957, the US research trio John Bardeen, Leon Cooper and J. Robert Schrieffer presented the BCS theory, an explanatory model for which they were awarded the Nobel Prize in 1972: According to this, electrons in superconductors combine to form “Cooper pairs” – roughly put like this two people sharing a worn French bed. The mattress deforms and they keep meeting in the middle of the bed. In the case of the electrons in superconductors, this “attractive interaction” works via a deformation of the crystal lattice.

These electron pairs then behave like bosons, i.e. particles with an integer spin that are not subject to the Pauli prohibition like electrons. They are therefore allowed to occupy the same energy state several times, and they even prefer to do so: One of the most amazing properties of bosons is that they “clump together” in certain states. This also applies to the Cooper pairs, which, to a certain extent, move in unison in the superconducting state. Any attempt to change the state of a pair by collision only succeeds with a very low probability, so that no energy is transferred to the atomic lattice of the solid – at least below a certain temperature.

What are high temperature superconductors?

When the physicists Alexander Müller and Georg Bednorz discovered in 1986 at the Swiss IBM research laboratory in Rüschlikon that certain copper oxides gave up their electrical resistance at a temperature of 35 Kelvin (-238 degrees Celsius), they triggered a boom. In the spring of 1987, their colleagues discovered a similar compound – yttrium barium copper oxide – which became superconducting even at temperatures below 93 Kelvin (-180 degrees Celsius). For the first time, the physicists had found a material that becomes superconductive even when cooled with liquid nitrogen. Liquid nitrogen is much easier and cheaper to produce than liquid helium, and the discovery of high-temperature superconductors promised further possibilities.

Electrons also form Cooper pairs in high-temperature superconductors. However, there must be atypical coupling mechanisms that explain why this works with precisely these substances and comparatively high temperatures. To date, there is neither a theory that explains this behavior nor a recipe for further successful connections of this kind.

Even worse: high-temperature superconductor ceramics are brittle and very difficult to process. To make a kind of cable out of it, thin layers of these materials are vapour-deposited on a metal substrate. Hundreds of such thin ribbons are then woven into cables – this is extremely complex and requires a lot of know-how, so it is only worthwhile in special cases. Generators with coils made of superconducting material, for example, have an enormous power density. However, their use is usually not economical. So far, high-temperature superconductors have only been used where there is no other technical option. The fusion start-up Commonwealth Fusion, for example, has used it to produce a magnet with a field strength of 11 Tesla for its reactor.

How do you determine if a material is a superconductor?

By definition, a superconductor is a material whose resistance falls to zero below the critical temperature. But extremely small sizes are very difficult to measure. How do you distinguish whether the electrical resistance is tiny or zero?

Fortunately, there are other characteristic properties that characterize superconductors. If superconductors are placed in magnetic fields, they only penetrate so-called type I superconductors except for a thin layer on the surface. The magnetic field is forced out of the superconductor (if the superconductor is Type II, things get more complicated). The proof of this “Meißner-Ochsenfeld-Effect” is an important indication for superconductors. Another indication would be the detection of a critical field, above which the resistance suddenly increases. And the heat capacity of superconductors also behaves differently than that of classic materials: in the superconducting state, the heat capacity jumps to a significantly higher value at the critical temperature and then decreases again as the temperature decreases.

What does that mean for the new paper?

According to New Scientist, there is no evidence of the typical course of the heat capacity in the data. Other experts expressed concern that some of the results could be explained by errors in the experimental procedure combined with imperfections in the sample.

The authors theorize that distortions in the crystal lattice of their material create ‘quantum wells’ that allow electrons to couple into Cooper pairs. Between these superconducting quantum wells, which are between 3.7 and 6.5 angstroms apart away, the electrons could tunnel. In other words: The material is not consistently superconducting, but contains small, superconducting islands. It remains to be seen whether that really explains the atypical measurement data. Various research groups are now working on recooking the material and completing the measurements reproduce. Until that happens, we move into the realm of speculation.

