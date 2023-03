Mass layoffs are shaking up America’s tech industry. Only Apple gets around layoffs. The group is also leaving the rest of Silicon Valley behind on the stock exchange. Why is that?

Apple’s business model differs massively from that of other big tech companies. Stephen Lam / Reuters

America’s tech sector is in its first crisis in a long time. Almost 230,000 jobs have been cut since early 2022, and layoffs are being added every day. Even the big corporations have stumbled, Google, Amazon and Meta have recently made the biggest mass layoffs since their inception.