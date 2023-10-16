What does Apple have to do with the “Pomodoro technique”, a method for studying better invented by an Italian

Apple posted a 90 minute video on YouTube in which the actress Storm Reid – star of both cinema and TV series – does nothing but study on the computer while listening to relaxing music in the background.

The video is simply called “study with me”i.e. “study with me”, and owes its name to a very popular genre on YouTube.

In fact, just search for “study with me” to find numerous videos in which users film themselves studying or working for long periods of time, taking short breaks every now and then. These videos are designed as motivation tool for those who feel more productive when studying or working in company.

Apple produced the 90 Minutes with Storm Reid to promote one of its latest computers, the 15-inch MacBook Air. In the video the actress makes no reference to Apple and there are no graphics that could make one think of an advertisement. But the Cupertino company’s bitten apple is in a certain sense always at center stage, thanks to the MacBook Air that Reid uses to study.

The choice of Storm Reid is not random. Besides being an actress, Reid is also a student: attends the University of Southern California, where he is majoring in dramatic arts.

In the video for Apple, seen in one day by a million people, Storm Reid uses the “Pomodoro technique” to concentrate better and longer on your studies.

The “Pomodoro technique” is a time management method developed in the late 80s by Francesco Cirillo, an Italian developer and entrepreneur. It is based on the use of a timer to divide the work into intervals, called “tomatoes”, lasting 25 minutes each. Each “pomodoro” is followed by a short 5-minute break. After four “pomodoros”, generally, you take a longer break of 15-30 minutes.

Cirillo – who today leads a consultancy company based in Berlin – he created this technique when he was in college and was looking for a way to improve his productivity and better manage his time without distractions. For the name “Pomodoro” he was inspired by a tomato-shaped kitchen timer: he used it to mark the moments reserved for study and those dedicated to breaks.

Many videos in the “study with me” genre use the “Pomodoro technique”. These long clips they are now filmed all over the world: from London to Seoul, up to Tokyo and Yokohama. Their popularity has increased during the Coronavirus pandemic. The kids, with schools closed, used them to feel less alone.

The quality of the “study with me” videos has grown in recent months: many of these are no longer focused on the person who is studying but, mainly, on desks overlooking fascinating views: Big Ben in London, for example, or the port of Yokohama illuminated at night.

It also changes, from video to video, background music or noise to the images: they range from the gentle notes of a piano to the light rain, up to the raw and minimalist sound of Lo-fi music.

On this kind of footage, which is recorded both during the day and late at nightfor those who like to work or study late, some content creators have built a real businesswith videos on demand and also live sessions always planned on YouTube.

“Merve” for example is a girl he takes while studying at home, in Scotland, with a view of the rooftops of Glasgow. Her channel matters 850 thousand subscribers and millions of views. “Merve” makes money not only from user clicks, but also from Amazon affiliation: in the comments on his videos he inserts links to purchase the tech (and non-tech) objects he uses to study on the e-commerce giant.

