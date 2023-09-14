What does coaching actually have to do with good leadership?

Coaching methods can help managers motivate employees, increase productivity in teams and make the company more successful overall.

In today’s business world, where companies are constantly changing and agility has become a central concept, leadership skills are becoming increasingly important. It’s not enough to just be a manager – true leadership quality requires something more. And this is where coaching comes into play. The principles and techniques of coaching are deeply rooted in the art of effective leadership.

The human is the center of attention

In the world of coaching and leadership, people are the linchpin. This is not just an ideological point of view, but rather a pragmatic necessity for success.

A good coach understands that their counterpart is not only defined by their skills or talents, but also by their desires, fears, hopes and dreams. The coach recognizes that behind every action and decision there is a whole range of emotions, experiences and beliefs. This deep understanding allows the coach to propose tailored strategies and solutions that not only work on the surface, but bring about deep and lasting change.

The same is true in the world of leadership. An outstanding manager recognizes that employees do not just occupy a position in the company, but are individual personalities with needs and expectations. A team is not just resources or manpower – it is people with their individual stories, ambitions and visions. When managers take these individual aspects into account, they can create a work environment in which each individual feels valued, understood and motivated. This not only increases productivity, but also employee loyalty.

Recognize and promote potential

In a coaching context, the coach’s job is to look beyond mere superficialities and identify people’s hidden talents and strengths. Sometimes individuals are not even aware of their own strengths or have doubts about their abilities that prevent them from reaching their full potential. A coach not only helps you recognize these skills, but also helps you overcome self-doubt and build strong self-confidence. At the same time, he or she supports the coachee in viewing weaknesses as development opportunities and taking concrete measures to improve.

This principle can be seamlessly transferred to the world of leadership. An effective leader should not only see the obvious abilities of their employees, but also the potential that lies within them. By providing ongoing feedback, encouragement, and providing the right resources and development opportunities, leaders can inspire their employees to excel and achieve more than they ever imagined.

But recognizing potential is only the first step. It is equally important to create an environment in which this potential can unfold. This means presenting challenges as learning opportunities, providing the right tools and resources, and fostering a culture of recognition and respect.

Download graphic

The pillars of effective leadership: communication, responsibility and constant development

Communication is the backbone of every successful relationship, whether between coach and coachee or between manager and employees. Active listening, asking open-ended questions, and giving honest feedback are critical elements in building trust, providing clarity, and ensuring everyone involved is on the same page.

But communication alone is not enough. It is equally important to take responsibility and enable others to do the same. A good coach or manager does not act as a constant savior or problem solver, but rather as an enabler. By encouraging others to take responsibility for their decisions, actions, and growth, they create an environment of empowerment and ownership.

Ultimately, constant development remains a central principle that is important in both coaching and leadership. The world is constantly changing, and standing still means going backwards. Coaches strive for their coachees to continually develop, just as effective leaders recognize the importance of ongoing education and learning for themselves and their teams.

