What does it take for machines to be truly intelligent?

Giorgio Vallortigara, professor of Neuroscience at the University of Trento, and author of numerous essays and volumes on the subject of human and animal cognition, explains the limits of machines equipped with artificial intelligence. And what do they need to develop a real form of intelligence.
ItalianA is the Italian Tech web series that tells how artificial intelligence works through the monologues of Italy’s leading AI experts.
edited by Pier Luigi Pisa
