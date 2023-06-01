Home » What does RCS messages mean? The differences with the classic SMS
What does RCS messages mean? The differences with the classic SMS

What does RCS messages mean? The differences with the classic SMS

The lack of integration of RCS support on Apple’s iMessage has opened a rather bitter debate on the need to use the standard. But what is the difference with SMS?

RCS sta per Rich Communication Services and is an instant messaging protocol that overcomes the limitations of SMS by offering more modern features with multimedia content such as images, videos and GIFs. However, the protocol also allows you to send longer messages with no character limit, but also to create groups, share your location and send and receive read receipts, all completely free of charge and with end-to-end encryption.

Compared to SMS, they therefore offer important advantages, but they are not supported by all smartphones and operators. Most of the Android smartphones launched in recent years support the RCS protocol and all the operators in the world have adopted it. However, you can verify its activation via the Message Settings panel on Android, where there is an ad hoc toggle to activate.

The iPhones don’t support RCS messaging, as Apple has preferred to rely on its proprietary iMessage service for iPhone-to-iPhone messaging. This means that if an Android user sends an RCS message to an iPhone, the latter receives it as an SMS.

