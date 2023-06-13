What does the Beatles have to do with artificial intelligence?

With the brilliant curiosity and business acumen that he has always shown, Paul McCartney announced that artificial intelligence allowed him to finally finish “the last Beatles song”. It will be out within the year.

McCartney didn’t say the headline but that all leaves assume it’s “Now and Then” a song composed and sung in his New York apartment by John Lennon in 1978 when the Beatles had already disbanded but there were rumors of a possible reunion of the band. The registration was part of a cassette titled “For Paul” but nothing came of it, not only because in 1980 Lennon was killed, but because another member of the band, George Harrison, called that song “trash” when someone had the idea of ​​making a record. Now McCartney does it thanks to artificial intelligence that has made it possible to extract the voice of John Lennon with which duet as if it were alive. We will of course listen to it.

But this story of artificial intelligence that composes music instead of the deceased has been going on for a while and has never produced any masterpieces. The most striking case is Beethoven’s 10th symphony, completed two years ago by software starting from the notes left by the great composer. A successful operation, the tenth symphony is in the style of Beethoven, but does not have the grandeur of his works. And the same goes for the songs that artificial intelligence allows you to make in the style of Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley: they look like them, but they don’t enter our hearts. I’ve never known anyone in the shower or in the car humming a song composed and sung by an artificial intelligence. Songs, like novels, like poems, and art in general, are something intrinsically linked to our humanity. To our feelings.

“Hey Jude” was composed by McCartney thinking about the pain of Lennon’s son for his parents’ divorce; And “Let It Be” was inspired by mom of McCartney who had appeared to him in a dream to reassure him about the uncertain future. Artificial intelligence doesn’t know these things because it doesn’t experience them. Calculate probabilities and imitate what we do. It’s hard to get out of it something memorable.