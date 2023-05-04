What does the Chrome padlock mean? Few know it and Google wants to remove it

It seems that the padlock icon that can be seen at the top left of the URL bar together with Google Chrome is a “mysterious element” for many (although it takes just a few clicks to understand what it is). Indeed, BigG has decided to eliminate the padlock due to the fact that few people understand what is being referred to.

In this regard, as also reported by Ars Technica, as well as as explained directly in a post published on the official Chromium blog on May 2, 2023, apparently only 11% of users know the meaning of the icon (at least according to the data concerning a research conducted in 2021).

Put simply, there don’t seem to be many who have actually delved into it all. Yet it is enough simply to press the padlock icon and select the item “The connection is secure” (or similar) to understand that it is an indication relating to the presence or absence of an HTTPS connection (communication protocol between client and Web server more secure than HTTP, since the “S” indicates transmission in encrypted form).

In any case, the decision is now made: due to the “confusion” generated by the padlock icon and the fact that a large number of websites are now expected to use the HTTPS protocol, starting with Chrome 117, which should arrive in September 2023, there will be a new icon. The latter is more “neutral”, as you can see from the images at the bottom of the news, given that it almost seems to trivially refer to “options” (thus setting aside the indication relating to safety).

For the rest, the menu associated with the icon will remain the same, since the options will be those that are now linked to the padlock icon. The new “Tune” icon was also meant for try to get users to press more at that point, given that apparently the padlock icon would not have made many understand that by pressing in that context it is possible to obtain more information on the website you are visiting. The new icon will be active on PC and Android, while for iOS and iPadOS the previous icon will simply be deleted. For the rest, indications relating to those portals that do not use the HTTPS protocol will continue to be present in the URL bar.