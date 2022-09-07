I look at the blue light on my TV and I ask myself: will I have to turn it off in the evening? In the government’s plan this is listed among the many behaviors we are invited to implement in order to face the gas crisis this winter. It is not the most relevant: it is worth a saving of less than 5 euros per year.

An hour less with radiators on is worth 37 euros a year, two minutes less than a slightly less hot shower, even 252 euros. Will we do these actions to you? Certainly no one will come to check us at home if we do not want to, but this crisis, like all crises, offers us the opportunity to reflect, and to change, to improve. Reflect on what? The cost of energy and therefore how the world works. In short, to face climate change we are in the middle of a long ecological transition that will lead us to have the vast majority of the energy we consume obtained no longer from gas and oil but from renewable sources such as sun and wind; as a side effect we will no longer be dependent on Russia or other countries.

In short, a double goal: reduction of polluting emissions and energy independence. But we must reach that double goal. Will be difficult? It won’t be easy, but let’s not overdo the drama. Putting an extra sweater in the house in January, or starting the washing machine only when it is fully loaded are not gestures that are part of the “great sacrifices” category. It will be tough for others. For those who have a company that with the price of gas skyrocketing is likely to close, putting workers on the road. Those are the tragedies we must avert.

We just have to be careful not to waste the energy we consume every day: not only to spend a little less, but because, like any waste, it is a mortal sin. After all, these are the things that our grandparents told us and that we had set aside: let’s start from there.