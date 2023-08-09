What does the youth word really mean?

On the internet and in young people’s language, you keep coming across words whose meaning you might not understand at first. One of those terms is “slay”. The word has made it into the selection of youth words of the year 2022. What does it mean?

The term appears in social media, especially on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, i.e. portals where a predominantly young audience is on the go.

What does the youth word “slay” mean?

“Slay” originally comes from the English language. There it means translated into German as much as “kill someone‘, ‘murder’ or ‘slaughter’. However, the slang term has a different, positive meaning: “Slay” in youth slang rather means that you are doing something exceptional good has done or something in breathtaking way has done. Even if someone stands out positively with their appearance or their type, they “slay”. So when someone says “I slayed today,” what they mean is that they slayed that day impressed everyone and left them behind.

“Slay” can also be an expression of joy and happiness. So when someone says “Slay, I’ve got the job!”, it means something like “Yeah, I showed everyone else and got the job!”.

What are “Slay” & “Slay Queen”?

Some examples of the use of the expression “slay” in the German-speaking area on Twitter:

The term often occurs in the combination “slay queen”. This means a person who is verbally superior to others or visually stands out. In this form, the expression probably has its origins in the LGBTQ community.

Sometimes slay queens are also women who attach great importance to appearances and expensive things, but sometimes come from rather poor backgrounds themselves. A similar slang term for such women is “Dilara”.

The expression “slay” was the choice of youth word 2022. Other representatives last year were:

Back then, “slay” didn’t win. In 2023, however, the word will be given a new chance and has landed in the top 10 again. This year, too, you have the chance to make “slay” the youth word. Or should it rather be one of these terms?

If you want, you can vote for your favorite here.

