What does YOLO mean? Explanation & Origin

Some terms used in youth language are difficult for older people to understand. On closer inspection, however, one realizes that one has already described the same circumstance with other words. “YOLO” is one of those net culture words that used to have just another name.

The abbreviation “YOLO” was voted word of the year in a competition organized by the Langenscheidt publishing house in 2012. The reason for this was that this word was used more and more frequently in German. Incidentally, “FU” (Fuck You) landed at number 2, compared to “Swag” the year before. GIGA explains what “YOLO” means and where this term comes from.

The meaning of “YOLO”

“YOLO” is just a flippant abbreviation for the saying “You only live once” (You only live once). Behind this is the notion that as much fun as possible have and also feel free to take a risk should, because otherwise you missed something. The expression is very common used in actions that are actually very unreasonable.

Some interpretations, such as the Spiegel article linked above, also place “YOLO” with the older expression “Carpe Diem’ (Latin for: seize the day) same, but it’s basically supposed to say the opposite. This does not mean leading a riskier lifestyle with excitement, but rather filling a day completely with meaningful activities and not wasting a lifetime.

The term “YOLO” probably only came about because the English sentence happens to be abbreviated so wonderfully. Our “You only live once” doesn’t mean much – but means the same thing.

“YOLO” is annoying!

“YOLO” is used especially by young people as an explanation for completely incomprehensible actions. And it is precisely because of this connection that most people now see “YOLO” as the “ass antlers of youth language”: Anyone who uses this term again and again is obviously intentionally unreasonable and also proud of it.

Against this background, it is particularly tragic and somewhat ironic that, for example, the singer of the “YOLO” song by The Lonely Island and Suicide Silence, Mitch Lucker, died in a drunk motorcycle accident in 2012.

