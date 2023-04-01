This article is from Aiko from Folius Ventures who focuses on investment and research on the Web3 game track releaseA long tweet from “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” sorts out some composable gameplays shown in “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, and explores the reference significance of related designs for Web3 games, compiled and organized by Odaily Planet Daily.

existOn March 28th, Nintendo officially released a 10-minute live demo video of the popular masterpiece “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, and introduced four new skills that the protagonist Link will have in this new work:

1. Recall for reversing the trajectory of objects (literally translated as “reversing the universe” in Japanese);

2. Fuse for equipment fusion (literally translated as “surplus material construction” in Japanese);

3. Ultrahand for vehicle fusion (literally translated as “research-level hand” in Japanese);

4. Ascend (literally translated as “Baotianshu” in Japanese) used to traverse the upper map.

In my Folius 2023 report, I referenced a number of Nintendo games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon. After watching Eiji Aonuma’s live demo of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, I will analyze the two new skills, Fuse and Ultrahand, and emphasize the core logic behind them.

The first conceptual explanation that needs to be done is that Fuse represents the composability of equipment (such as swords, bows, shields, etc.), while Ultrahand represents the composability of vehicles (such as cars, ships).

Fuse is an excellent example of “functional design” (corresponding to “numerical design”) in games.

In “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, the player can get the “sledgehammer” by combining “wooden stick” + “stone” (the special effect is the attack power bonus), and the combination of “wooden stick” + “pitchfork” You can get “spear” (the special effect is the attack range bonus). Weapons with different special effects are combined by different props, replacing the traditional “numerical design” mode that can only increase absolute power through enhancement (for example, xxx obtained “+15 legendary frost enchanted sword” through enhancement).

The advantage of Fuse as a “functional design” is that: From an experience point of view, by providing a variety of experiences, it can stimulate players’ desire for exploration and creativity, making them pursue new experiences rather than numerical growth; from an economic point of view, Basic components with low cost, strong composability, different functions, and superimposed effects also help to enhance the economic activity and thickness of the game.

In addition, as mentioned in the research report, equipment composability through the Fuse function can also reduce players’ anxiety about prop wear and tear. Consumable items with a wide variety and large-scale circulation are different from extremely rare durable items. Such items tend to have less wear-and-tear anxiety and purchase behavior friction. Specifically, it is difficult for players to accept that “+15 Legendary Frost Enchanted Sword” will be destroyed due to wear and tear, but they are happy to try to use “Wooden Arrow” + “White Mound Jelly” to make “one-time frozen arrow”.

Before explaining Ultrahand, some explanations need to be given to the Zelda franchise.

The biggest feature of the “Legend of Zelda” series is its extremely free open world, which is achieved based on its highly realistic underlying physics + chemistry engine. Players can interact with any environment in the game, causing chemical/physical reactions and producing corresponding results, which brings unparalleled freedom to The Legend of Zelda. Therefore, innovation in environmental interaction is of great significance (Recall and Ascend actually fall into this category).

In open world games such as “Elden Ring” (although Hidetaka Miyazaki is my favorite producer, I’m sorry), because there is no underlying physics + chemistry engine, the player can only go to the designated map, In an open world game like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the vehicle composability enabled by the Ultrahand function will significantly improve the user experience.

In the real machine demonstration, Eiji Aonuma used the Ultrahand function to make an impressive display-by placing the “fan” in different positions on the vehicle (including the “ship” made of “wood”), you can Driving vehicles on water, land, and air covers almost all scenarios. There is a clean aesthetic behind the design.

Since the energy of each “fan” is limited and can be consumed, this indirectly turns the vehicle, a durable product, into a consumable (need to find a new “fan”). Since players can try almost unlimited combinations through Ultrahand, this makes “fan” expected to become one of the most important basic resources in the game, which in turn indirectly affects players’ effective resource management. The significance of this design is that by trying to cleverly design durable goods as consumables and strengthening the stratification of durable goods, the long-term demand for durable goods at different levels can be maintained. If it continues to be extended, it can unlock its liquidity and increase While the game is fun, the trading space is further expanded.

In short, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” has significantly improved the game’s playability and freedom, and provided valuable experience for the entire game industry. In the above, I analyzed how Nintendo does “functional design” and consumables, and explained how these logics are consistent with the research content of Folius Ventures (recommended to read the original text). More importantly,I think there are similarities in the basic logic of “creating interesting games” and “economic model design”.Many of my economic design ideas are inspired by Nintendo, and I encourage more teams to explore and experiment with this idea in their work.

