What exactly is a backlink and can you buy one?

Backlinks can be viewed as a kind of fixed currency for search engines like Google and Bing. From Google’s perspective, a backlink represents a type of recommendation for a website. You can find out what role a good backlink profile plays in modern SEO measures and where you can buy backlinks in the following article.

Backlinks – what are they actually?

A backlink is a link that points from one website to another website. Search engines like Google and Bing use the number and quality of these links to evaluate a website’s relevance and ranking. Such connections are considered incoming links or inbound links as a sign of appreciation for the content of a page. The main reason why backlinks are considered an important evaluation factor for rankings is that website operators usually have no direct influence on them. However, as a site operator you now have the opportunity to buy high-quality links.

What does a high-quality backlink look like?

Not all backlinks are the same. Here are some of the many characteristics that contribute to the quality and uniqueness of a backlink.

1. Authority: Backlinks from strong websites tend to convey higher “authority” than backlinks from less strong websites. This page authority has been examined in several studies and has been found to have a clear relationship with organic search traffic.

2. Relevance: The importance and strength of backlinks are rated higher by Google if they come from highly trafficked pages that are relevant to the topic. In practice, this means that for a computer retailer, a backlink from a website that tests the latest graphics cards is more valuable than a backlink from a website that deals with dogs. The reason for this is that a link from a thematically relevant and popular page is more likely to be clicked on and is therefore more relevant for Google.

3. Traffic: The more traffic the page from which the link comes, the more popular it is and the more important the backlinks that are integrated on this page are.

4. Placement: The position of a link on a website is crucial to its effectiveness. Links in prominent places attract more visitors. On the other hand, links in the sidebar, in the navigation menu or in the footer are given less attention by users and are rated worse by search engines.

What types of backlinks are there?

Backlinks can be classified based on the linked objects: In addition to text links, in which one or more words serve as anchor text, images or graphics can also be linked that lead users to the corresponding website with a click. In addition, backlinks vary in terms of their function as an evaluation factor for search engines. The following HTML code represents a dofollow link, which serves as a significant factor for ranking in search results.

href=“ title=“Title-Tag“>Ankertext

However, there is the option to exclude backlinks from this rating by using the “nofollow” attribute in the HTML code:

href=“ rel=“nofollow“>Ankertext

A special type of nofollow links are those in social media, also called social signals, which usually contain the nofollow attribute by default.

Where can you buy backlinks?

You can buy backlinks from a reputable and well-known online marketing agency, such as SEO Galaxy. The SEO experts at SEO Galaxy rely on a wide selection of high-quality link sources from a variety of different countries. Backlinks come from both European and non-European countries. This means they are able to meet a wide range of customer needs and always guarantee high relevance.

Conclusion

Backlinks play a crucial role in ranking in search engines like Google. But not every backlink is worth the same. Factors such as relevance, positioning and various properties determine the quality and effectiveness of a link.

