What happened to the Lycos search engine?

Aug 01, 2023

Today, Google is the measure of all things when it comes to search engines. However, this was not always the case. Who remembers about Lycos? TECHBOOK has immersed itself in the history of what was once the largest search engine.

Animals, or dogs in particular, have always cut a fine figure as brand ambassadors. For example, do you know the dog that sits listening in front of a gramophone? Nipper is the name of the terrier mix. The iconic picture is titled “His Master’s Voice” and has been featured on EMI releases for a long time. The dog that this story is about has no name. It is a black labrador. This quadruped serves as a trademark of Lycos, the world‘s largest search engine in 1999.

Lycos: One name – two meanings

What does the name Lycos mean? There are two versions of this. Number 1: The name is based on the Greek term “lycos” – in German: wolf – and the scientific name for wolf spider, Lycosidae.

When Lycos presented its search engine in 1994, the company used a new type of web crawler called World Wide Web Wanderer. Crawlers search the Internet like spiders for relevant terms. The more frequently the crawler encounters certain terms on a website, the higher the website appears in the ranking – to put it simply. In this respect, the explanation of the name and the connection to the wolf spider seem conclusive.

The second version is a bit more mundane. Lycos is a colloquial variant of the English expression “like us”.

Advertising turns Lycos into a hotspot on the internet

However, Lycos, and especially the black Labrador, are appearing more and more often in magazines or commercials. In it, the dog delivers answers to search queries to the person searching at breakneck speed. At that time, Lycos was one of the few Internet companies that also drew attention to itself with elaborately produced TV spots in the analogue world. This offensive advertising strategy explains part of the rapid success.

The Lycos website is becoming the most important contact point on the Internet. Countless websites are added almost every day. Search engines are needed to keep track of things. Thanks to the advanced search technology, Lycos leaves the former competition from Yahoo or Altavista behind.

Google doesn’t even play a role at this point. Today’s search engine giant only appeared in 1998. Like Lycos, Google then relies on modern web crawlers. At the same time, Google uses a sophisticated search algorithm to rank the websites as precisely as possible and to deliver the best answer to the search query.

Lycos pursues a different strategy – as it quickly turns out, unfortunately a completely wrong one. In 1999, however, Lycos is still the most visited and used website on the globe. At this point, the company has branches in 40 different countries.

Down from the summit without a parachute

In Germany there is even cooperation with the Bertelsmann Group. Together with the Spanish telecommunications company Telefónica, the German media giant founds the Internet portal Lycos Europe. That’s what Lycos mutated into at the end of the 1990s: a general store consisting of a search engine, web directory, mail and chat service, website hosting and online community.

This wide range of business makes Lycos unwieldy as a company and turns the raging dog into a lame duck. In the meantime, the company lacks a clear line. In the area of ​​search engines, Google set new standards from the early 2000s. With the other services in which Lycos is trying to gain a foothold, there are now enough better specialist providers.

Lycos has been trying for a long time to keep its search nose afloat with its own Fireball and Paperball developments. Fireball is the name of Lycos’ own search engine. With Paperball, the company developed its own news search, even before Google News bowled all other competitors from the field in this area as well. However, in the mid-2000s, both systems were no longer able to keep up with the rapidly advancing technical developments.

Lycos ends up in the internet graveyard

The end of Lycos and the black lab is inevitably near. The former Internet giant had a market value of 12 billion US dollars at its peak. In 2008 only a faint memory remains of this. After various restructurings, the company finally announced its end in November 2008. Today, Lycos services still exist in some countries, but they no longer have anything to do with the original company.

The short history also shows how quickly the evolution of the World Wide Web progresses in the initial phase. That’s why the black labrador from Lycos, once the fastest nose on the internet, sniffed out after just a few years.

