The inefficiencies of WhatsApp and Instagram do not only affect reputation and Meta businessMark Zuckerberg’s company that controls the two platforms.

According to what he said Pietro Labriola, CEO of Timthe latest blackout of WhatsAppwhich took place last October 25, cost the mobile operator at least 40 thousand euros.

Labriola wrote it in a LinkedIn post following a three-hour downtime of Meta’s popular instant messaging service.

“On October 25th there were 3 hours of global WhatsApp downtime – wrote Labriola -. Who did all those who claimed the disservice turn to? To us at Tim, who offer telecommunications services, of course! ”.

Labriola claims that in the three hours of WhatsApp malfunction, in which users were unable to send and receive messages, Tim’s call center received “310% more calls than the average”. An increase almost certainly due to the inefficiency: “Over 65,000 customers – says Labriola – thought that we could help them solve the problem and give them timely information”.

Just as Tim is not obliged to guarantee the continuity of digital services offered by over-the-top media companies – Labriola reasons – the latter are not required to inform Tim (or other mobile phone companies) on the status of faults and the time required for its resolution.

“The paradox – concluded the manager – is that in those 3 hours TIM incurred all the information costs, without this bringing any benefit to our customers. The satisfaction index that we monitor at the end of each contact with the call center tells us clearly, which has even dropped by 1 point on the scale from 1 to 10 “.

Tim estimated at approx 40 thousand euros the costs mentioned by its CEO.