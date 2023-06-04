What happens if we try to fry in zero gravity? Here is the answer

Have you ever wondered if it is possible fry food in microgravity? As dangerous as it sounds, scientists decided to experiment and find out what it would be like to cook with oil in space. As it turns out, gravity may not be so essential.

Frying food is undoubtedly one of the most delicious methods of cooking, and humans have used it for centuries. Hot oil or fat is perfect for the uniform heat transferresulting in a product that is tasty both inside and out (although not always healthy, if we think about what happens if we eat lots of fries).

Ma what happens when we fry is much more complicated how it looks. In the case of deep frying chips, for example, bubbles form on the food, for later float to the surface due to the Earth’s gravity; something that definitely wouldn’t happen in space.

To clarify, the scientists built a special automated fryer, and then carried out two experiments aboard an ESA parabolic flight, where the absence of gravity is simulated thanks to the peculiar aerial maneuvers.

These tests have shown – with the help of high-speed cameras – that even in microgravity the bubbles detach from the surface fries without a problem. So yes, someday even astronauts will be able to taste the fried foods on long space missions (for example towards Mars); always with due precautions.

“In addition to nutrition and comfort, studying the frying process in space could lead to advances in several fields, from traditional boiling to the production of hydrogen from solar energy in microgravity,“concluded John Lioumbas, author of the study.

