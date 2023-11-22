What happens to Gmail from December 1st and what risks your account (spoiler: probably nothing)

I alarmist headlineas often happens on these occasions, have started to chase each other more or less everywhere online, with greater intensity as the deadline approaches: there are those who have written that “The deletion of content from Gmail and Photos will begin from December 1st” and who hinted to readers that “Google may delete your Gmail account starting December 1st.” Both information is incorrector at least widely inaccurate (probably on purpose).

What is true is (for example) what Mashable colleagues wroteexplaining that “From December 1, Google will begin deleting inactive Gmail accounts.”

Cybersecurity You will surely guess the 3 most used passwords in Italy. And this is not good news by Emanuele Capone November 16, 2023

Google and the definition of an inactive account

The point is the word “inactive”because these are the profiles that are in the sights of the Mountain View company: as explained, an inactive account is “an account that has not been used for a period of 2 years”, what could happen is that “if a account remains inactive for at least 2 years, Google reserves the right to delete your accountits activities and its data” and precisely “December 1, 2023 is the earliest possible date on which a Google account will be deleted for this reason”.

In summary: if a Google account (or a Gmail account, which is the same thing) remains inactive for at least 2 yearsthe company reserves the right to delete it, deleting all data connected to it, therefore including emails, images stored in Photos and files saved in Drive. This is done both for reasons of storage space (there are 1.8 billion Gmail accounts in the world, which rise to 2 billion by superimposing Photos accounts) and above all for security issuesbecause accounts that are inactive, neglected, or whose credentials have been forgotten can easily fall prey to cybercriminals.

The actions needed to keep an account active

As you might understand, Avoiding Google’s cleanup operation isn’t difficult: just log in to your account and do some activity at least once every 24 months (or have done it at least once in the last 24 months).

Per those who use Gmail regularly or other Google apps, this is obviously not a problem: simple daily use is enough to make the company understand that the account is active. Instead, those who have multiple accounts or have a single account that they rarely access should remember to log in and take action at least once by December 1st. Among other things, Google has a very specific list of what helps make an account active: read or send an email, use Google Drive, watch a video on YouTube, share a photo (on Photos), download an app from the Play Store, do a search on Google, use the Sign in with Google feature to connect to a app or a third-party service. All of this, obviously, it must be done after logging in to the profile you intend to save from oblivion.

Tutorial How to delete a Google account in a few clicks 09 October 2023

The exceptions: active accounts even if they are inactive

There is another reason why alarmist headlines have little reason to exist: Google itself predicts some exceptions to the rulein the sense that “an account is considered active even if it has not been used for a period of 2 years” if certain conditions are met:

the account was used for buy a productan active or ongoing Google app, service, or subscription;

the account contains a gift letter with a cash balance;

the account has a published application or game that has ongoing active subscriptions or active financial transactions (for example, an account that is app owner on the Play Store);

the account manages a account still active of a minor through Family Link (things?);

the account was used to purchase a digital item, like a book for example or a movie.

@capoema

Share this: Facebook

X

