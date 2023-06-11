What happens when a smartphone goes in for repair? Samsung shows it

Last year, Samsung unveiled the “repair mode” for its smartphones, which allows users to keep their data safe on the device even during the most invasive repairs by the Korean company’s technicians. But how do you repair a samsung smartphone? The Suwon giant shows it to us with a video.

You can check out the video at the top of this news story or on YouTube. The video explains to us that they essentially exist two ways of repairing Samsung smartphonesi.e. that walk-in is that mail-in. The mode walk-in consists in physically bringing your South Korean device to a Samsung service center or a partner retailer. The mode mail-inhowever, allows you to send the smartphone directly by mail to the company’s repair service.

The benefit of the operation walk-in is that it is performed entirely on site, by a certified Samsung technician and with parts certified by the Suwon-based company. The technician can therefore take care of your repair in real time, obtaining your feedback on the functioning of the smartphone.

With the operation mail-ininstead, the smartphones are sent back to the assembly line. Here, they receive a preventive quality control, with which the company’s technicians try to understand the condition of the device and what problems it has. Once this is done, it is disassembled and repaired, replacing the faulty or broken parts.

Once this is done, the your smartphone is reassembled always by Samsung technicians and sent to your home, not before having carried out a series of tests for its correct functioning. Convenient, right? If, on the other hand, you prefer an even more direct option, in some countries of the world you can request a service smartphone repairs at home: in this case, a van complete with a specialized technician will arrive directly at your home and fix any faults in your device.