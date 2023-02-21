In the waves of graphics card dividends in the past few years, whether it is mining cards, computing cards, or the current popular AI accelerator cards, NVIDIA has seized the opportunity, not to mention that it has always had an advantage in the game card market, and even nearly 90% high market share.

NVIDIA’s current monopoly advantage makes many people uneasy, but its development in recent years is obvious to all, and in terms of game technology, NVIDIA has also made great contributions. Some foreign media published an article introducing NVIDIA’s recent years for PC Several things the game does.

NVIDIA has four main contributions, the first is DLSS, the second is G-Sync, the third is Ray Tracing, and the last is AI. These technologies are no strangers to everyone, and they are all commonly used now and even cannot go back after using them, especially the game performance improvement technology such as DLSS.

G-Sync can improve game screen tearing and other problems, improve visual fluency, and ray tracing can also improve image quality, and AI technology does not say that it improves the game, but the recently popular AI painting is almost only available for NVIDIA. Many people also have to buy N cards for this point.

Foreign media mentioned that NVIDIA’s strong style may make many people dissatisfied, and the price increase of the latest generation of graphics cards has also caused a lot of disgust. However, in terms of the aforementioned four technologies, NVIDIA has promoted the development of game technology.

