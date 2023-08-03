What Hitler thought about vegetarianism may surprise you

Adolf Hitler, a man whose mind presented not inconsiderable complexities and capable of upsetting the world was, however, a convinced animal rights activist with solid and clear ideals on vegetarianism.

When the Second World War ended in 1945 and Hitler died, his remains were kept by the Russian secret services, to be analyzed later. Some forensic scientists have carried out analyzes on a fragment of the jawwhich report that there was no trace of meat fibers in the tartar found on the man’s teeth.

Hitler’s doctors reportedly put him on a meat-free diet in 1938, as meat was thought to be the cause of some health problems. However, he didn’t mind at all, on the contrary, in 1942 he identified himself as a vegetarian.

From that moment, anyone who dined with the man had to put up with a series of detailed and macabre speeches on the suffering and slaughter of animals. Hitler’s intent was precisely to try to convince guests and colleagues to stop eating meat.

However, before World War II, Hitler was an avid consumer of dishes whose the main ingredient was the protein: stuffed pigeon, Bavarian sausages and caviar have long lulled his palate. His favorite meal seems to have been liver dumplings, present on his menu even after his self-proclaimed vegetarianism.

Some people firmly believe that the man, in addition to being driven by health reasons, had decided to change his diet to ensure that he was seen as a man of sound principles, as a staunch anti-vivisectionist.

Despite this, however, he expressed a solid devotion to animals, calling them virtuous and innocent, which is why they did not deserve any kind of violence or barbarism. Also, it is worth mentioning that the Nazi regime introduced animal welfare laws.

