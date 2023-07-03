Home » What iOS 17 features won’t be available at launch? There are at least three
What iOS 17 features won’t be available at launch? There are at least three

We already know that iOS will bring many new features to compatible iPhones from its launch, which should be scheduled for mid-September. However, there are also some features that they won’t be available immediately on iOS 17: let’s see the main ones together.

The first is the new iOS 17 Journal app: it’s theonly new application introduced by Apple in its new version of iOS, which will allow you to collect photos, videos, texts, stickers and maps of your day in an end-to-end encrypted “secret diary”. Unfortunately, the app by journaling will not be available at the launch of iOS 17, but will arrive in 2023towards the end of the year.

The second is the new features related to AirDrop. Unfortunately, the features that may have made waves during the iOS 17 presentation at WWDC 2023 will not be available at the launch of the next-generation operating system for iPhone, but will only be implemented “later in 2023“.

Among these features we have in particular NameDrop, which revolutionizes contact sharing allowing you to share your phone number, your email and your social accounts with other users simply by touching their iPhone with your device. Also the revision of AirDrop, which now allows you to terminate transfers via the internet (i.e. without having to physically be close to the “arrival” device of the files all the time) will arrive at the end of 2023and not in September.

Finally, even the playlist “collaborative” di Apple Music they won’t debut before the end of 2023, or perhaps even the first months of 2024. With iOS 17, in fact, it will be possible to invite your contacts to a shared playlist, to which everyone can add new songs: the function, which has already existed for some time on software like Spotify, it won’t be on Apple Music when iOS 17 launches.

