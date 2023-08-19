What is and how to use Gmail

Gmail is a free service offered by Google which allows you to efficiently manage your e-mail. It is compatible with email clients for PC, smartphone e tablet and can be accessed via the web or through applications for Android e iOS. A Gmail account also allows access to all services offered by Google such as Play store, Google Drive, Maps, Google Photos and so on.

The Google service that stands out from many others for its ease of use and features (such as i virus and spam filters), offers for free 15 GB of space that can be increased with paid packages. Owning a Gmail account also offers access to third-party services that require registration via email without the need to enter it each time together with the password.

Let’s see how Gmail works in 2023 with a guide simple about its features.

Creating a Gmail account

– Go to the Gmail page

– Click on Crea Account top right

– Enter your own credentials (name, surname, username, telephone number, etc.)

– Accept i Terms of Service e the Privacy Policy

– Your Gmail account will have been created

– To log in, go to the Gmail site again, enter your email address and password and click on Avanti. In case of two-factor authentication active, a will be sent SMS for access.

Gmail is available on all devices and access methods may vary depending on whether you are using a smartphone or a computer if we are using a smartphone or a computer. Here’s how to best use it based on your starting device.

Gmail on mobile

· Android

Set up Gmail on Android it’s very simple: just use the official app of the service that is already installed on your smartphone. If it is not already pre-installed, just download it from the Play Store. Once the app has started you can do two things: access the Gmail account previously configured on Android (by pressing the Go to Gmail) or press on Add another email address to set up another one.

Through the menu with the three horizontal lines at the top left you can access the main menu, including four sections: Principal (messages received from people), Social (messages received from social networks), Updates (related to updates of the websites to which you are subscribed) e Forum (containing notifications from forums or mailing lists).

The app interface allows you to manage e-mail very easily: you can write an e-mail, reply to the sender, forward e-mail, read your incoming mail, archive e-mail, all in a simple and intuitive way.

· iPhone

To use Gmail on iPhone you have to download the app from the App Store. Once the installation is complete, just click on Log in and follow the wizard to add the email account, by entering e-mail address and the password. Once logged in, it works similar to Android.

On iPhone it is also possible to skip the installation of the app from the Store: in fact you can use the app Mail on iOS which allows from the menu Settings to add your Google account, following the instructions provided by your device.

Gmail su computer

To use Gmail from computer you can follow two paths: access through any browser or set up Gmail via a special program.

In the first case, just connect to the web page and continue entering your email and password to access your account. Instead, to configure Gmail with a mail program specific just add Gmail to the mail client that it is used.

H2 Gmail su Mac

Gmail setup on Mac it is very simple and similarly follows the procedures already mentioned up to now. Starting macOS Mail you will have to press on Mail and then Add Accountsput a check mark on the item Google and finally enter your credentials.

How to recover or change your password on Gmail

In case you are unable to access your Gmail account it is very likely that the password has been forgotten. The service offers the possibility of reset your password both through the phone number and through the recovery email address.

Just go to the login screen, enter your email and click on Forgot password? and follow the instructions provided with the device.

