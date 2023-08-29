What is antivirus software and how does it work?

The importance of an antivirus

Installing and always keeping good antivirus software up to date is essential to protect your computer from all types of computer threats. Malware such as viruses, worms, trojan horses, spyware and ransomware can easily infiltrate the system through the internet or external devices and, if not detected and blocked in time, are capable of causing even serious damage. Antiviruses use advanced scanning, analysis and detection techniques to identify these malicious codes and prevent them from infecting or taking over your device. Equipping your PC with adequate protection is therefore essential to safeguard data security and the correct functioning of the system.

How an antivirus works in detail

The operation of a modern antivirus software involves several processes that work together to ensure maximum protection of the system. First, there is a powerful scan engine that methodically scans all files stored on the hard drive, installed programs and RAM memory for any malicious code. Sophisticated heuristic and signature matching techniques are used to carry out these checks: the suspicious code sequences identified during the scan are compared with the signature database containing the sketches of thousands of known malware.

If a match is found, the antivirus determines that it is a previously cataloged virus or other malicious code and can immediately neutralize it by quarantining or deleting it. But the protection doesn’t stop there: the heuristic engine is able to identify even unknown threats by observing their anomalous behavior and potentially dangerous actions. For example, if a program tries to modify or delete critical files without your permission or tries to communicate surreptitiously over the network, the antivirus can classify it as malware and block it from running.

Another key component is the anti-rootkit module, specially designed to detect and eliminate dangerous rootkits, which are particularly difficult to detect. Finally, the antivirus includes a firewall that meticulously filters all network traffic in and out of the system, preventing unwanted connections and online spying activities. All of these monitoring, analysis and protection processes are performed in real time, allowing you to stop threats before they can do any damage.

How to choose and test the most suitable antivirus

Choosing the best antivirus to install on your system isn’t always easy, given the wide range of solutions available. There are several aspects to carefully evaluate to understand which software is most suitable for your needs.

First of all, it is good to check that the antivirus is fully compatible with your Windows or Mac PC, Android and iOS smartphone. Then, it is important to check that it does not burden system performance too much: an optimized antivirus software must not compromise the daily usability of the device.

Other must-have features include real-time protection to block newly detected threats and a constantly updated signature database to recognize new viruses and malware. Heuristic behavior analysis is another essential technology for zero-day attack-proof protection.

In addition to these technical aspects, it is also important to evaluate the ease of use of the interface and any extra features offered, such as firewall, data encryption, performance optimization and so on. Finally, the quality/price ratio of the antivirus must be adequate in relation to the guaranteed levels of protection.

To get a concrete idea, it is advisable to test antivirus before purchasing or subscribing, personally trying the various candidate solutions through free demo versions. In this way, you can understand which software best meets your expectations in terms of protection, performance and ease of use.

You can also use antivirus testing software to check whether your chosen antivirus is working properly and providing adequate protection. These are programs that simulate attacks with various types of malware, allowing you to evaluate the ability of the installed antivirus to effectively detect and neutralize them.

Pre- and post-installation antivirus testing is a great way to make sure that the product you choose really lives up to your expectations and provides the security you need.

Keep your antivirus up-to-date and properly configured for optimal protection

Once you have installed the antivirus that you think is best suited to your needs, it is essential to carry out a correct initial configuration and keep it constantly updated over time. These two aspects are crucial to ensure optimal levels of protection against all types of cyber threats.

During the antivirus installation and setup process, it is very important to carefully change all options and default settings to customize and optimize them according to your specific preferences and device usage habits.

For example, you can precisely select the folders, file types or drives to be deeply scanned, while excluding from the scan resources that do not need anti-malware protection such as text documents. This way you avoid unnecessarily burdening the antivirus with superfluous activities.

Another important aspect to configure concerns the scheduling of the complete system scans: the ideal is to program them at regular intervals when the device is not used intensively, for example once a week at night. Furthermore, you can customize the antivirus pop-up notifications according to your preferences, activating audible or visual alerts for certain relevant events such as the detection of a serious threat.

But the most crucial configuration of all is to always enable the automatic update module of the antivirus. This fundamental component takes care of regularly downloading and installing the latest virus databases and definitions just released by the manufacturer. In this way, the antivirus can recognize and fight even the latest malware, including newly emerged ransomware, Trojans, worms and zero-day malware.

Without constant updating, the antivirus quickly loses effectiveness as it is unable to identify new types of attacks. Updates should therefore be downloaded and installed as soon as possible, making sure that the process is always up and running.

Even after the initial setup, it’s very important that you continue to periodically monitor all of your antivirus components to make sure they are enabled and fully functional. In fact, it happens that several months or years after installation, some protection modules are deactivated automatically or by the user, slowing down system performance.

However, disabling even a single antivirus feature can seriously compromise its overall effectiveness by exposing the device to attacks that would not be intercepted. For example, if you disable heuristic behavior analysis, the software will no longer be able to detect unknown malware based on their anomalous activity.

In conclusion, the ability of an antivirus to really protect a device largely depends on how it is initially configured and constantly updated over time. By paying some attention to these fundamental aspects, one can reasonably expect an optimal level of protection capable of preventing the vast majority of malware and virus infections.

