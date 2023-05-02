What is Bluesky? Let’s discover the alternative to Twitter founded by Jack Dorsey

While Twitter descends into chaos due to paid features, subscriptions, and blue ticks, another social network is capitalizing hugely on the departure of incumbent users from the blue platform. We are talking about Bluesky, the social network created by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. But what, exactly, is Bluesky?

A bit like the decentralized social network Mastodon, Bluesky is a competitor of Twitter and, more generally, of all the social networks we know, such as Facebook and Instagram. Bluesky is nothing new: the platform has in fact been active, through an invitation system, since October 2022. In recent days, however, the social network has exploded in terms of popularity.

This depends on thearrival on Bluesky of many influencer and well-known personalities of the showbiz American, such as the Representative of the Democratic Party Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the model Chrissy Teigen, the comedian Dril (who became famous – ironically – precisely with his posts on Twitter) and various journalists from newspapers such as CNN and the New York Times . Of course, all new arrivals on Bluesky are essentially people fleeing Twitter after the controversial innovations introduced by Elon Musk in recent months.

Thursday 27 April, for example, Bluesky brought back his best day ever in terms of new users, with a 100% jump compared to the previous day: a doubling of the user base in 24 hours, in short. It is a success that can only be explained in the shadow of the alleged decline of Twitter in terms of users, also because Bluesky is very similar to the main rivalstarting from the graphical interface.

In fact, the social network allows you to post short messages of up to 300 characters, which are sorted into a different homepage for each user. The latter can be organized according to an algorithm or by date of publication, depending on user preferences. And, as we anticipated, for the moment, entry to Bluesky is by invitation, so you will need the approval of someone who is already “inside” the platform to enter it yourself.

Underneath, however, Bluesky is an open and decentralized social network. In fact, accessing the platform means accessing a specific server with its precise set of users, rules and common interests, exactly as it happens on Mastodon. For the moment, Bluesky only has one main server where all users are located, but in the future things could change, to the point that the social network has promised its users that each server will be able to change the post display algorithm on the homepage, so far considered “sacred” by almost all platforms.