The corporate citizenshipalso known as corporate citizenshiprefers to the commitment by companies to introduce new social responsibilities at the heart of their business strategies, effectively creating a balance betweenenvironmental, social and economic impact of your business. This concept is implemented in various forms and through numerous initiatives, such as interventions in favor of vulnerable and marginalized categories and projects aimed at raising awareness on environmental issues, commitment to the local community and responsible management of natural resources and so on.

The question of socially responsible companies continues to grow, encouraging investors, consumers and employees to use their influence to compel company management to work harder, think more creatively and act in line with ethical, environmental and political values ​​and goals that go beyond mere profit .

Today, choosing to undertake a course of corporate citizenship means having a strategic element capable of positively influencing management models and corporate governance.

It allows you to fuel sales growth, expansion into new markets, reap benefits regarding image and reputation improvement, and therefore the ability to hire the best talent, as well as more effective business risk management and the improved human capital management, allows for cheaper capital acquisitions and establishes an emotional bond and “love for the brand”.

Corporate citizenship according to TD Synnex

Many of the major corporations have proposed concrete changes and initiatives with a view to corporate sustainability. Among these we find TD SYNNEX, one of the leading solution aggregators and global distributors for the IT ecosystem, for which corporate citizenship, which translates into environmental sustainability efforts, social responsibility initiatives and strong governance practices, is vital to moving forward the industry. Especially considering hers global footprint: Employs more than 22,000 people globally, serves more than 100 countries, and supports an expansive network of more than 150,000 technology partners.

Just as TD SYNNEX plays a vital role in helping transform the technology landscape, it believes it has an equally important responsibility in creating a positive impact on the world. So a year ago he launched his first Programma Corporate Citizenshipwhich includes an environmental, social and governance framework (ESG) for the entire global organization.

One year after the launch of the corporate citizenship program, TD SYNNEX has released its first report detailing i progress in terms of strategic ESG initiativeswhich help create long-term value for the company, employees, communities, suppliers, customers and investors and reinforce the company’s commitment to building a healthier planet, by increasing representation diverse workforce and access to technology for those who need it.

“Our approach to business growth has evolved to place sustainability at the heart of our operating practices, and our deep commitment to innovation, people and the planet is essential to achieving our larger purpose,” he said. declared Rich Hume, CEO di TD SYNNEX. “As we continue to invest in and expand the way we serve our customers, our associates and our communities, we build on the principles that have propelled our companies to this common point.”

The report on corporate citizenship

Following a materiality assessment Conducted in late 2021 and early 2022 to identify and prioritize the ESG issues most material to TD SYNNEX’s business and its stakeholders, the firm has actively worked to operationalize its ESG strategy throughout global organization, and embed a culture of corporate citizenship so as to actively engage its employees in activities that strengthen the culture as a company that truly cares for people and the planet.

The report will serve as a benchmark and be used to highlight year-over-year performance, including detailed data on how TD SYNNEX is contributing to key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The opportunity is also to tell this story to set an example for others to follow.

When reporting progress on corporate citizenship, the company takes this into consideration internationally recognized standards, guidelines and frameworks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, and the Task Force on Financial Reporting on Risks Related to Climate Change (TCFD). The firm makes additional topic-specific ESG data available through CDP and EcoVadis.

“Over the past year, we have carefully developed an ESG framework that aligns with our company’s purpose. This report represents an important milestone in establishing where we are today and our plans to achieve our significant goals,” he said Adam Rutstein, Director, Global Responsibility presso TD SYNNEX.

Environment

As part of its climate focus, TD SYNNEX signed the pledge called Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) Business Ambitionwhich involves an effort aimed at achieving net greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2045. The company first submitted a report to the CDP in 2022 and was awarded a Bronze Medal by EcoVadis. Furthermore, it is adopting environmental management systems and pursuing international standards such as ISO 14001 to minimize environmental impact.

TD SYNNEX has launched a program of sustainability training module-based, including courses focusing on “sustainability basics” and the “circular economy” and recognized 12 TD SYNNEX locations as Energy Star, LEED, or BREEAM certified offices. He also set up a Global Sustainability Working Group and specialization “towers” ​​focused on sustainable transport and logistics and the circular economy.

The company also has approximately 350,000 mobile phones have been removed from landfills through the TD SYNNEX Renew cell phone exchange program and started a Treedom collaboration planting one tree for each full-time employee and will continue to plant a tree for all new contributors, which has thus far resulted in the planting of 30,256 trees in East Africa.

Social responsability

TD SYNNEX’s commitment to social responsibility starts with its employees and leaders. By 2030is committed to increasing the representation of people who identify as donne bringing her 50% of its workforcee 40% of managerial roles and to expand equal pay, benefits and promotion programs.

An important component of TD SYNNEX’s DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) strategy is the support and growth of enterprise resource groups (BRG), which provide opportunities for colleagues to have meaningful conversations, celebrate cultural differences, give back to surrounding communities, and develop skills to achieve personal and professional goals. Over the past year, employee participation in the BRGs has increased thanks to the expansion of existing groups and the creation of two new BRGs: Embracededicated to the celebration of cultural, ethnic and religious differences and the promotion of a welcoming and fair work environment, e Risededicated to celebration, support and promotion of Asian and Pacific Islander colleagues.

As part of the company’s efforts to bridge the digital divide, TD SYNNEX provides devices, digital skills training, Internet connectivity, and technical assistance to underserved communities. In 2022, in particular, this goal was achieved thanks to a partnership with Human I-Tin which TD SYNNEX contributed to digitally equipping 20,000 families affecting the lives of 60,000 people.

Governance

True to TD SYNNEX’s values ​​of inclusion, collaboration, integrity and excellence, the company has a history of strong corporate governance based on best practices, local requirements and the needs of its employees, customers, vendors and investors.

TD SYNNEX has built on this legacy to foster a culture based on the model of 2022 Servant Leadership in Actionestablishing a corporate citizenship governance and leadership structure, including a Global Responsibility Team it’s a Sustainability Working Groupand creating and assigning roles for Director of Global Responsibility e Global Sustainability Manager.

To download the 2022 Corporate Citizenship Report and to learn more about TD SYNNEX’s commitments to the community, its stakeholders, ESG goals and roadmap, go to WHO.