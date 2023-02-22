The artificial intelligences they are very good with games, at learning their rules, at staying in the tracks they impose and even at beating humans. I am less good in the presence of unpredictable variables (such as interaction with us)but that’s another story. They are perfect with games.

And indeed games are often used to train them and also to put them to the test: the chess matches between intelligent machines and human opponents are famous, just as they caused a great stir in 2017 the fact that AlphaGo, an AI developed by Google, was able to teach itself to play Gogetting to overcome humans in this a very difficult game.

Training with video games

This thing is still true today, of course: OpenAI, the company everyone is talking about because it received billions of dollars of investment from Microsoft and created GPT-3, il large language model (things?) its cui if it bases ChatGPT, has a long experience with games behind him. Indeed, with video games.

Between 2016 and 2019, its software engineers worked on the development of an AI that is perhaps less known but certainly no less important: it’s called Five and learned what he knows by playing the video game Dota 2. It has played so much that it is also known as Dota 2 AI in the industry.

By “he played a lot” he really means a lot: online, the company explained that would play “10,000 years of matches against itself”, but the figure is outdated and has more recently been revised upwards. By trying about 180 years of games a day, Five would have accumulated 45,000 years of experience a Dota 2as he revealed Greg Brockman, co-founder and current president of OpenAI.

She has obviously become very good, so much so that between 2018 and 2019 she faced both ordinary players in some online challenges (winning 99.4% of the time) sia above all participated in The International, the annual Dota 2 tournament with a prize pool of 25 million dollars, beating the reigning champions in the final.



A moment of playing Dota 2

What is Dota 2 and how to try it

Not that it was easy, because Dota 2 it’s not exactly a simple video game. As you may understand, it is the sequel to Dota and his name stands for Defense of the Ancients. It’s a fantasy-inspired video game, but it didn’t start as a video game: it’s one map made by fans of Warcraft IIIwhich was so successful that it became its own title and spawned a sequel, produced by Valve.

Dota e Dota 2exactly as Warcraft IIIbelong to the genus Sugarcane (come League of Legends, to cite one of the best known): the acronym stands for Multiplayer online Battle arena and they are competitive online games in which you fight in an area usually divided into sectors and in which you generally win by taking control of the map, or in any case by razing the opponents’ settlement on the ground. Complicating the whole thing is the fact that MOBAs combine action elements with other typical real-time strategy games and RPGswith characteristics and abilities that grow and change as matches progress.

This makes them all quite difficult to master, which is even more so for Dota 2where they are involved and can be chosen more than 100 characters unique, each with its different specializations (in turn full of branches and variables) and with the possibility of using hundreds of objects and different weapons. Without forgetting the fact that online matches usually take place in teams of 5, which means that during the matches the OpenAI AI had to face every time the unpredictability of not one person, but five.

Available since 2013 for Windows and iOS and also accessible from Steam (go from here), Dota 2 has nearly 8 million monthly active users. But nobody as good as Five, probably.

