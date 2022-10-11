There was a moment, at the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, when a particular video began to circulate on social networks. A clip in which the president of Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky, asked the population to surrender, contradicting what he said from the first hours of the conflict. That video, in reality, did not exist: it was a deepfake, which is a piece of content created by artificial intelligence to look authentic.

Deepfakes are a topic that, on a fairly regular basis, is discussed in the public debate. It is happening again these days because of an application called Fake You and which allows, in short, to generate audio from a text. The point is that the service provides a series of voices are of rather famous characters, to which the user can basically make him say what he wants. There are also some Italians, among the best known Giorgia Meloni, Silvio Berlusconi and Gerry Scotti. A next step is also the creation of videos: there are models with famous faces, such as Elon Musk or Donald Trump, to whom the user can make him say what he wants even in video, with consistent lip movement.

How Fakeyou works

The application is available to everyone and is very simple to use. Voices vary in quality: at times particularly realistic, at others a little mechanical. The platform was created by an Atlanta-based US development team led by Brandon Thomas, who developed the technology behind the service. The point, however, is that the system is open: if you enter the site, you will find an ad offering users a financial contribution of up to $ 150 for the generation of new voices, referring to the official channel on Discord.

Taking a tour of the chats, you understand how Fakeyou is destined to become much bigger than he is now. In the Italian channel alone, the conversation is continuous, with tips and advice on how to create data sets for artificial intelligence. In the sights characters of all kinds, from web stars to politicians, up to television presenters. “Deepfakes – reads the platform description – are a bit like Photoshop when it came out. Maybe they are scary, but become the new normal. People will get used to it and the results will be used primarily for creativity, unlocking possibilities that previously would have been costly and impossible for individual creators ”.

The risks and possible consequences

An optimism, that of the developers of Fakeyou, not really shared by the legislators between Europe and Italy. As things currently stand, deepfakes, whether video or audio, represent an important risk: they can, according to a series of studies summarized in an article in The Conversation, amplify the risk of distrust in institutions and the media and contribute to disinformation. .

For this reason, they are the subject of a regulatory effort, especially by the European Union. In the Regulation on Artificial Intelligence, the EU defines deepfake as an artificial intelligence system that generates or manipulates images or audio or video content that remarkably resembles existing people, objects, places or other entities or events and that could appear to be falsely authentic or truthful for a person ”and indicates the obligation to indicate the manipulation of the content through the AI ​​for those who publish it.

In June of this year, Reuters revealed the EU’s intention to tighten further on deepfakes, entrusting digital companies such as Meta, Twitter or Google with the obligation to implement a series of measures to counter the dissemination of the generated content. through AI. The platforms would be obliged to adapt, under penalty of a fine that can reach 6% of turnover.

But what are the current risks for those who publish a deepfake in our country? According to a document of the Privacy Guarantor, “that made with deepfakes is a particularly serious form of identity theft”. The point, according to the authority for the right to privacy in our country, is that “people who appear in a deepfake without their knowledge not only suffer a loss of control over their image, but are also deprived of control over their ideas and about their thoughts, which can be misrepresented based on the false speeches and behaviors they express in the videos ”.