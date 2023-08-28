What is Golden Power and why is it becoming a problem for Italian startups

“Startups often operate at a loss and need to act quickly to survive. Waiting up to 45 days to get Golden Power clearance, and sometimes even longer due to additional requests and information, can be crippling for these companies. For a startup, the line between death and relaunch is really blurred”: Francis Cerrutigeneral manager of the Italian Tech Alliance comments on how the Golden Power can impact the startup sector.

Golden Power – what it is

In the current geopolitical context, the focus on security measures has intensified to ensure the protection of assets of national strategic interest. This commitment is also evident in the application of the so-called Golden Powera mechanism that allows the government to intervene in acquisitions and investments that could have national security implicationsby blocking or attaching particular conditions to specific financial transactions in strategic sectors which fall within the national interest.

Startup Startup, all the investments of July 2023 by Alessio Nisi 01 August 2023

“Italy seems to be determined to follow this path to protect its national security, as evidenced by the attention paid to acquisitions in the defense industry, such as the case of Leonardo”, adds the expert.

Golden Power e startup

However, while the Golden Power may seem like a prudent move from a national security perspective, it could have unforeseen consequences for startups and innovative businesses in Italy. Starting from 2023, this regulation has become more extensive, and concerns not only investments from abroad, but also those from Europe and from Italy itself, so much so that, paradoxically, even investments from Cdp Venture capitalmay be a bond of the Golden Power scheme.

“This regulation – adds Cerruti – could decrease Italy’s attractiveness for international investors. Our country is already not seen as the center of innovation, and bureaucratic complexities have always been a disincentive. The Golden Power could further discourage foreign investment”.

The proposals

These rules seem to be adapted to large companies, while startups are very different. Francesco Cerruti comments: “The current rules are suitable for large companies and not for startups. The rule should be reviewed in order to make a distinction between larger companies, companies listed on the stock exchange and smaller companies in the startup phase. Like the Italian Tech Alliance we have made some proposals, for example that of reduce the Golden Power intervention threshold for startups, making it more flexible than what is required for large enterprises.

Startup United Ventures launches a 150 million fund for early stage startups by Italian Tech editorial staff 21 July 2023

In France, for example, the minimum threshold is 25%, while in Italy it is 10. This would allow startups to no longer have to go through the authorization funnel, guaranteeing them greater agility in operating on the market”. Some startups have already encountered difficulties due to the procedures related to the Golden Power: “It has already happened that international investors have abandoned an investment procedure precisely because of the times dictated by the procedures related to the Golden Power”, he adds.

The necessary change of pace

But what is essential is first of all that political and economic institutions recognize the potential of startups and innovative businesses as engines of economic growth and job creation: “To understand how much institutions do not care about the startup sector and innovative companies – concludes the expert – just think that the board of directors of Cdp Venture Capital, the most important public investment fund on innovation, has been awaiting renewal for months: in these three years it has worked well and in this sector it is crucial to ensure continuity. A change of perspective on the issue by political and economic institutions is needed”.

Law 5 things to know about the new European law on artificial intelligence by Gabriele Franco 15 August 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

