What is GPS spoofing and why is it potentially lethal

GPS spoofing is a disturbance of on-board GPS systems. On September 26, Aviation International News reported reported the news that the OPS Groupan association of air operations experts, counted several incidents of malfunctions in the electrical systems of aircraft flying between Iran and Iraq, underlining that these disturbances were most likely aimed at compromising the GPS systems.

Ancora prima, a marzo 2023, la European Union Aviation Safety Agency complained about a significant increase in confirmed cases of GPS spoofingalso reporting that they are no longer only typical of the areas of the world in conflict but extend to the eastern Mediterranean, the Baltic Sea and the Arctic area in general.

Ukraine Developing a video game under the bombs: Russian hackers and the story of Emanuele Capone’s Stalker 2 June 15, 2023

What is GPS spoofing

Il GPS spoofing is in effect an incursion with which hackers interfere with navigation systems without operators necessarily realizing it. In this way, the on-board GPS records a position different from the real one and induces drivers, pilots or nautical commanders to follow different routes from those traveling without them realizing it or (according to a slightly more worrying reading) without them being forced to do so.

The fact that, in the last weeksthe fact that several aircraft had noticed anomalies in the GPS systems leads one to believe that these were not faults, but activities perpetrated voluntarily by persons currently unknown.

Specifically, therefore talking about the flights between Iran and Iraq, some pilots who noticed anomalies in the GPS system used the information provided by ground control stations to recalculate the position of the aircraft they were piloting. However, the on-board staff does not always notice the problem, or in any case he doesn’t always realize it quickly.

The dangers of GPS spoofing

Our thoughts immediately turn to terrorist acts: induce a plane or ship following an anomalous route without anyone on board realizing it can have terrible consequences. But the epilogues are of various kinds.

Planes, ships and trucks are also used for freight transport. Attackers can use GPS spoofing to divert them to a location where the cargo can be looted, putting both the safety of the drivers and the cargo itself at risk. On the side, all industrial vehicles can be exposed to the risk of theft by reporting a fictitious location. The list is long and inclusive machinery and large construction, agricultural, woodworking, mineral mining and other tools.

GPS spoofing can be useful to malicious people of various kinds who, by committing a crime, can demonstrate that they were in a completely different place at the time of the crime, by falsifying the position transmitted by the GPS of their respective vehicles. In 2019, GPS spoofing hit the headlines when compared to Tesla. because research has established that Elon Musk’s vehicles would not be entirely risk-free.

In summary, everything that is equipped with GPS can be altered, putting people, businesses and government agencies at risk.

Disorient attackers

The best defense is dissimulation: the US Department of Homeland Security suggests hiding GPS antennas and to replace them with decoy antennas that can deceive the bad guys. GPS spoofing is effective when the GPS signal from the antennas is covered by the false signal directed by hackers, so not having access to the antennas limits their range. At the same time, the advice is to disable GPS systems when not strictly necessary, so that they are less exposed to the aims of hackers.

Last but not least, several companies cybersicurezza are preparing or marketing software capable of monitoring GPS activities to detect spoofing activities right from their onset.

Cybersecurity In the bunker of good hackers: the first national cybersecurity laboratory in Milan by Vittorio Emanuele Orlando 06 October 2023

The bright side of GPS spoofing

Beyond the downsidesGPS spoofing can also be used to defend individuals or goods: the movements of high-profile people (political or industrial, just to name a few) can be camouflaged to protect their safety. There are apps for mobile devices which allow those who use them to manipulate GPS positions, and this can even be vital in those contexts in which people are victims of stalkerware.

Share this: Facebook

X

